Team Kiefer supports Bradl juniors at the NTC

Alessandro Binder, Thias Wenzel and Anina Urlaß are the three talents who will be competing in the Northern Talent Cup with Team Kiefer Racing in the coming season. Long-term planning with Stefan Bradl.

At the end of the 2023 IDM season, the Kiefer Racing team was also firmly established in the IDM for this year. Everything had pointed to a commitment in two, if not all three IDM solo classes. However, the team led by Jochen and Tina Kiefer has now reorganised itself and is once again fully dedicated to working with young talent and is involved in the Northern Talent Cup together with Stefan Bradl.

The IDM plans have been put on ice for the time being. "Originally, we had planned to work with Yamaha in the longer term," explains Jochen Kiefer. "But the negotiations dragged on. We then had to reject the offer, as the positions were simply too far apart." Kiefer then had to reorient itself and a plan B quickly took shape.

Team Kiefer and Stefan Bradl became Moto2 World Champions together in 2011 and the relationship continues to this day and will continue on the race track in 2024. Jochen Kiefer has taken three talents under his wing for the NTC. On board is 15-year-old Swiss rider Alessandro Binder. Two protégés from the "Stefan Bradl Rookie Days" project, which was organised in 2021 to 2023 together with Red Bull Germany, Honda Germany and the intensive support of Bradl himself, will also receive professional support from the former world champion team from Bad Kreuznach in 2024. Following their successful participation in the Honda Talent Challenge, the teenagers will now continue their development process.

While 15-year-old Thias Wenzel will contest the entire 2024 NTC season with seven rounds and 14 races on the Honda NSF250R Moto3, Anina Urlaß still has to wait until she reaches the minimum age. "That's why the 13-year-old will only take part in the last two rounds of the NTC," explains Jochen Kiefer. "To prepare, she will take part in a few selected PreMoto3 races in Italy beforehand."

A meeting was held last weekend with all those involved, where the final facts were discussed. "We are planning together with Stefan Bradl for the longer term," reveals Kiefer. "Maybe we'll head towards Spain one day. For now, however, we have planned the first tests for mid-March in Italy." Even without further IDM activities, Jochen Kiefer will not be bored and will once again be focussing more on his own specialist workshop.