Hannes Soomer: First a title and then a World Cup point

The Estonian normally competes in the IDM Superbike with his Honda. But there is a summer break and Hannes Soomer takes the opportunity. As Baltic champion, he scores a World Championship point in Magny-Cours.

Last weekend was Hannes Soomer's second outing for the Petronas MIE Honda Team in the Superbike World Championship. In Most, Czech Republic, he had stepped in for the then injured Hafizh Syahrin at the end of July. Soomer then slightly injured his right hand in a training crash, which also hampered him at the next IDM Superbike round in Assen/NL.

After a short recovery break, he then went back to work fresh and an exciting week lies behind him. "Sunday before last I became Estonian and Baltic Superbike Champion," he lists. "Then Monday and Tuesday last week I was testing at the Hockenheimring." From there it was off to Magny-Cours, as Soomer had once again accepted the invitation of the World Championship team. He was filling in for Eric Granado this weekend, as the Brazilian was competing in MotoE at Misano.

The WRC Friday

Soomer used the first free practice session in the morning to reacquaint himself with the CBR1000RR-R, which he had already ridden at the race in Most. The Estonian focused on understanding the track and building confidence in his bike. In FP1 he set a best time of 1:40.029 to finish twenty-second. "I think we had a good day today," he said, summing up his day's work. "We made some changes to the suspension set-up and the electronics and tried to find a solution that I feel more comfortable with."

The World Championship Saturday

Soomer delivered a personal best with a 1m38.105s. "We had a good FP3 and a good Superpole session," he confirmed after finishing 21st. "But in the race I had a bad start and then I also got a long lap penalty, so that was it." The Estonian had picked up the penalty for short-cutting at Turn 6.

The World Championship Sunday

In the morning, the Superpole race over ten laps started in hot and sunny conditions. Starting from 21st and 22nd on the grid, Soomer and Syahrin each made up a position in the opening corners. The two rode at a very similar pace and battled each other in the early stages, but were also able to work their way up the field. By the middle of the race, Syahrin was in 17th place, with his teammate Soomer close on his heels in 18th. In the closing stages, the duo swapped places and the Estonian finally crossed the finish line in 17th place, followed just a tenth of a second behind by the Malaysian Hafizh.

Later in the day, and in similarly high temperatures, the riders took to the track again for the final full-length race of the weekend. Soomer and Syahrin were 20th and 21st at the start of the race, but a crash by two riders on the fourth lap led to a red flag. In the restarted 17-lap race, the Honda riders were 17th and 18th almost immediately, with the Honda duo going at each other again. In the final phase of the race, both riders were able to make up another place and finished in the points. Syahrin finished the final race in 14th place, closely followed by Soomer in 15th.

"We had two good races today, two good battles with my teammate," concluded the Estonian. "I scored a championship point and I'm happy with that. I feel we have improved over the course of the weekend. We worked especially on the last phase of the corner entry to find something more. All in all, I can say I'm happy with the work we've done here."

A week of breathing space is now the order of the day before Hannes Soomer is back in action at the IDM finale at the Hockenheimring.