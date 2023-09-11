A touch of IDM at WorldSBK in Magny Cours

IDM points will not be awarded again until the finale at the Hockenheimring from 22 to 24 September 2023. But former, occasional and active IDM drivers are also doing well in other respects.

Admittedly, the US American Garrett Gerloff is not a dyed-in-the-wool IDM rider. But at least the BMW rider was present at this year's IDM guest appearance of the Bonovo action team around Michael Galinski and Jürgen Röder at the Red Bull Ring and wrote himself into the history books as the first Texan with two IDM victories and subsequently credibly asserted that "the IDM was fun for me". He certainly enjoyed the training for the ninth WorldSBK round in Magny Cours, France, last weekend. Because there he took pole position for the first time in his career.

"This weekend was really damn good, almost a dream weekend," was his conclusion on Sunday evening after delivering the best World Championship weekend of the year for the team. "I scored the first pole position for me and Bonovo action BMW, and then two top five finishes. We can be very happy about that. It was also a weekend we can build on for the future. Overall, we learned a lot and we can use that for the final three rounds of the season. I'm really looking forward to it."

Also still washed in IDM water and racing in the World Superbike Championship: Gerloff's team-mate Loris Baz. In addition, the Estonian Hannes Soomer, who represented the Brazilian Eric Granado in the Petronas MIE Honda team and scored one World Championship point. Toprak-Razgatlioglu already has IDM experience in the Yamaha Cup. Remy Gardner also competed, albeit only moderately successfully, in the IDM Superbike round in Zolder and their basic training was completed many years ago in the IDM by Michael van der Mark and Dominique Aegerter.