Florian Alt (Honda): One more step towards the IDM title

On Sunday, Florian Alt was still on the podium at the Bol d'Or. Next weekend, the man from Team HRP wants to fight for the IDM Superbike title at the Hockenheimring.

After the 24-hour World Endurance Championship race in Paul Ricard, Florian Alt might not be fully rested on Monday morning. But by the time of the IDM finale next weekend at the Hockenheimring, the professional athlete should have recovered sufficiently to reach for the IDM Superbike title. Already at the last IDM weekend in Assen he had his fingers on the title, but there was still nothing to do with grabbing it. In the second race, the bike of a competitor who had crashed in front of him slowed him down and Alt ended up off the track. In Hockenheim, he and Jens Holzhauer's Honda team finally want to make it work. Among others, he has three-time champion Ilya Mikhalchik breathing down his neck. In an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, Alt describes his state of mind ahead of the important weekend.

SPEEDWEEK.com: Your Assen weekend went pretty badly. First a difficult training session and then a crash in the second race that wasn't your fault. Have you and the team worked through everything?

Florian Alt: "I think so. But we already had difficulties in Schleiz to show our performance. But we were lucky there and unlucky in Assen. But in Hockenheim we have to and will find our way back to the successful track we had until Most. We are prepared."

How do you keep your morale up in the face of such bad luck - after all, the title was within reach in Assen?

"It's not a problem for us. We know what the problem was. And a crash can always happen, so if you're struggling with it, you can stop right away. Only this reverse grid is a cramp. It doesn't do anyone any good, it just increases the risk of falling. In the end, the fast guys are in front anyway. And I've been of this opinion not only since Assen!"

You are now 36 points ahead of Hockenheim. How do you feel about the pressure? Because nothing can go wrong now.

"What do you mean by pressure? We ride superbikes, so there's always pressure behind and concentration is needed. No problem for me. I completely ignore the fact that something can go wrong. Something can always go wrong, whether it's your own fault or someone else's. That's just the way it is."

You can't really buy anything with an IDM title. How important is it for you to finally win the title after several runner-up finishes?

"I've already been German champion, I know the feeling. The Superbike title still excites me a lot, because it would be achieved with the Honda Fireblade. On the one hand, this shows the potential of the Honda, but on the other hand, it shows that we have done a top job. The last Superbike title for Honda was ages ago, the same goes for race wins. We hoped that we could do it together when we signed the contract, but possibly in the very first year? But: it's not that far yet and we saw in Assen how fast it can go, so always take it easy with the young horses."

Have you ever talked to Jens Holzhauer about 2024?

"Yes."

Points table IDM Superbike after 12 of 14 races

1st Florian Alt (D/Honda) 197 points

2nd Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR/BMW) 161 points

3rd Patrick Hobelsberger (D/BMW) 157 points

4th Hannes Soomer (EST/Honda) 149 points

5th Toni Finsterbusch (D/BMW) 138 points

6th Philipp Steinmayr (A/BMW) 127 points

7th Bastien Mackels (B/Yamaha) 113 points

8th Bálint Kovács (HUN/BMW) 89 points

9th Jan-Ole Jähnig (D/BMW) 85 points

10th Leandro Mercado (ARG/Kawasaki) 76 points

11th Kamil Krzemien (PL/BMW) 62 points

12th Max Schmidt (D/BMW) 65 points

13th Vladimir Leonov (D/Yamaha) 62 points

14th Daniel Kartheininger (D/Yamaha) 54 points

15th Colin Velthuizen (NL/BMW) 38 points