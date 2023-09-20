Udo Mark admitted to the circle of 60-year-olds

Udo Mark is the next ex-pro super biker to join the club of 60-year-olds. To date, the Black Forest native has experienced almost all facets of racing, including a detour to the cars.

Udo Mark was born on 20 September 1963 in Furtwangen in the Black Forest. He began his motorsport career in 1985 in the Yamaha Castrol Cup. He quickly showed his talent by finishing second overall in the one-make cup as early as 1986.

After that, Udo Mark moved up to the Superbike class and quickly became a top rider there as well. In 1990 he became a contract rider of an OW 01 in the Mitsui Racing Team of the German Yamaha importer. With a 2nd place finish, he fully justified the trust placed in him, but that was by no means the end of the story.

At the same time, he was also used sporadically in the Superbike World Championship, where he scored a respectable 17th place overall with a total of 39 points.

Due to his placement in the previous year, Udo entered the 1991 World Championship with the starting number 17 and also took over this number for the newly established highly professional Superbike German Championship, which in that year appeared for the first time under the brand name Pro Superbike with almost all importers and live TV. He won ten of the 14 rounds and thus became the first Pro Superbike champion.

Udo Mark finished the Superbike World Championship in a strong eleventh place. His best individual result was a fifth place at his home race in Hockenheim. This made the 1991 season Udo Mark's most successful.

Afterwards, he was not able to follow up on these successes in the WRC, which was less due to him than to the general conditions. At the end of 1992, he scored only four championship points and, together with eight other drivers, finished in 54th place.

In 1993, he scored one more point and finished 51st in the final standings. But he was able to console himself with third place in the Pro Superbike series.

He then changed camps and competed for the Lortz team on a Ducati in 1994. The switch from a four-cylinder to a two-cylinder machine was no problem for Udo Mark, which he proved impressively with his second Pro Superbike title, defeating the previously two-time champion Edwin Weibel from the official team DNL Ducati Corse. In the World Championship, he picked up another eight points.

Udo also won two international titles. He won the Thunderbike Trophy, which was only held in 1995 and 1996, on a Kawasaki of the Rubatto-Lortz Racing Team in its first year. The Thunderbike Trophy was created under the care of Dorna and as a competitor to the Flammini-led Supersport European Championship. At the time, the Supersport European Championship competed as part of the World Superbike Championship and was only granted World Championship status in 1999. The Thunderbike Trophy was also held with 600cc four-strokes, but as part of the World Motorcycle Championship.

In addition, Udo Mark became European champion in the Superbike class in 1997 on Suzuki.

At the beginning of the 2000s, he briefly looked after the German series as IDM series manager with his "agentur 17" when it was still under the care of the DMSB.

With his knowledge as an event manager, he also looked after the Mini Challenge and finally came to BMW Motorrad, where he worked in marketing and managed, for example, the BMW Motorrad Race Trophy, which was not very attractive across series and continents.

In 2017, he broke with the Munich-based corporation. Since then, Udo Mark has been earning a living again with his event agency.