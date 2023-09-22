IDM Superbike: Settlement 2023 in Hockenheim

There are not too many riders left in the fight for the title. But the reckoning will be at the end and the runner-up title is still on the wish list, especially for the rookies. But first we have to do the maths.

Honda rider Florian Alt has the best cards in the race for his first Superbike title. The last title won by the team led by Jens Holzhauer was 13 years ago. Alt's last IDM title, then in the 125 cc class, was also eleven years ago. At that time, he added the title in the Red Bull Rookies Cup on top of it. Alt will start the Hockenheim weekend with 36 points ahead of his closest rival in the battle for the championship, Ilya Mikhalchik. The Ukrainian has already won the championship trophy three times and only lost out to Jonas Folger in 2020, when he took the title.

In the first race on Sunday morning, there is a maximum of 25 points up for grabs. Should Alt be dogged by bad luck and not get any of them, he can still be champion. That happens if Mikhalchik only finishes fifth, or worse, in race 1. However, if Alt were to score a zero in race 1, even the two newcomers Patrick Hobelsberger and Hannes Soomer would then still have a chance of winning the title if they were to finish at the top of the podium. The final decision would then be made in the last race of the season. Nothing for the faint-hearted.

Points table IDM Superbike after 12 of 14 races

1st Florian Alt (D/Honda) 197 points

2nd Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR/BMW) 161 points

3rd Patrick Hobelsberger (D/BMW) 157 points

4th Hannes Soomer (EST/Honda) 149 points

5th Toni Finsterbusch (D/BMW) 138 points

6th Philipp Steinmayr (A/BMW) 127 points

7th Bastien Mackels (B/Yamaha) 113 points

8th Bálint Kovács (HUN/BMW) 89 points

9th Jan-Ole Jähnig (D/BMW) 85 points

10th Leandro Mercado (ARG/Kawasaki) 76 points

11th Kamil Krzemien (PL/BMW) 62 points

12th Max Schmidt (D/BMW) 65 points

13th Vladimir Leonov (D/Yamaha) 62 points

14th Daniel Kartheininger (D/Yamaha) 54 points

15th Colin Velthuizen (NL/BMW) 38 points