IDM Superbike: Settlement 2023 in Hockenheim
Honda rider Florian Alt has the best cards in the race for his first Superbike title. The last title won by the team led by Jens Holzhauer was 13 years ago. Alt's last IDM title, then in the 125 cc class, was also eleven years ago. At that time, he added the title in the Red Bull Rookies Cup on top of it. Alt will start the Hockenheim weekend with 36 points ahead of his closest rival in the battle for the championship, Ilya Mikhalchik. The Ukrainian has already won the championship trophy three times and only lost out to Jonas Folger in 2020, when he took the title.
In the first race on Sunday morning, there is a maximum of 25 points up for grabs. Should Alt be dogged by bad luck and not get any of them, he can still be champion. That happens if Mikhalchik only finishes fifth, or worse, in race 1. However, if Alt were to score a zero in race 1, even the two newcomers Patrick Hobelsberger and Hannes Soomer would then still have a chance of winning the title if they were to finish at the top of the podium. The final decision would then be made in the last race of the season. Nothing for the faint-hearted.
Points table IDM Superbike after 12 of 14 races
1st Florian Alt (D/Honda) 197 points
2nd Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR/BMW) 161 points
3rd Patrick Hobelsberger (D/BMW) 157 points
4th Hannes Soomer (EST/Honda) 149 points
5th Toni Finsterbusch (D/BMW) 138 points
6th Philipp Steinmayr (A/BMW) 127 points
7th Bastien Mackels (B/Yamaha) 113 points
8th Bálint Kovács (HUN/BMW) 89 points
9th Jan-Ole Jähnig (D/BMW) 85 points
10th Leandro Mercado (ARG/Kawasaki) 76 points
11th Kamil Krzemien (PL/BMW) 62 points
12th Max Schmidt (D/BMW) 65 points
13th Vladimir Leonov (D/Yamaha) 62 points
14th Daniel Kartheininger (D/Yamaha) 54 points
15th Colin Velthuizen (NL/BMW) 38 points