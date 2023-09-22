GERT56: After the IDM is before the DLC

The GERT56 team is returning to its roots and will be running the 6-hour race in Oschersleben on 3.10.23 with its three regular drivers in the Endurance class. Entries are still being accepted.

Team GERT56 comes from long-distance racing and is also returning to it. At least for one race. Namely to the German Endurance Championship DLC, which awards its title at the beginning of October. The IDM Superbike team around Karsten Wolf will participate with its three riders Toni Finsterbusch, Patrick Hobelsberger and Jan-Ole Jähnig.

"We are looking forward to our motorsport home and the friends and staff of the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, to the host MSF Sauerland, where we have been guests so many times for Speedweek, and to a nice end of the season with like-minded people," the team explains its motives. "Still sign up and let's bring a bit of "Speedweek atmosphere" back to the arena. Let's see what's left of the material after the IDM Hockenheim finale, we'll put a big barrel on it and that's it. Technology light, passion big, let's have fun at the DLC finale in Oschersleben on 03.10.2023."

Interested parties can still register with the organiser MSF Sauerland.

"We're taking part for fun," says Jan-Ole Jähnig, explaining the effort. "I think this is a title KW doesn't have yet. It's a pity that not so many have signed up yet. You can do six hours. I haven't driven an endurance race myself yet. In an emergency, Toni Finsterbusch will do it, he's already raced in the World Endurance Championship."