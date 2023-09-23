Reunion with EWC champion Marvin Fritz in the IDM

After his success in the World Endurance Championship and the title win with YART, Marvin Fritz stopped by the IDM finale at the Hockenheimring before the plane took off for Spain on Friday afternoon.

On Friday morning, a newly crowned world champion also strolled through the pit lane at Hockenheim and watched the IDM Superbike Free Practice live and in colour from close up. Marvin Fritz, together with Niccolo Canepa and Karel Hanika, had taken the crown in the World Endurance Championship last Sunday after the 24 Hours of Le Castellet. For the YART team around Mandy Kainz it was the second title after 2009.

For Marvin Fritz (30) it was the fourth title of his career. In 2005 he won the ADAC Junior Cup, in 2014 he took the overall victory in the IDM Supersport 600 and two years later the title in the IDM Superbike was due. With the world championship title, he now set another success point in his career.

"Those were the longest seven hours," he recounts of his World Championship race, after the Yamaha struggled with overheating problems from Sunday morning onwards and had to be constantly topped up with water. Redemption came with the chequered flag, fourth place and the world championship title. But the day was far from over. "It took until 1 a.m. for the technical scrutineering," Fritz says in Hockenheim. "Yes, that's right," confirms BWM Endurance boss Werner Daemen. "They really looked at every screw."

In the meantime, Fritz has recovered well. "But I don't feel any different now with the title than before," says the new EWC champion. "I always liked it in the IDM, too. But in a 24-hour race like this, a rider does more kilometres than in a whole IDM season. But yes, IDM was also great." Fritz and Daemen would like to see one more race in the 2024 World Endurance Championship. Qatar is up for debate. "Five races would be perfect," says Daemen, "but not more. After a 24-hour race like that, the bike is finished."

And ride the IDM again? "I'll definitely stay with YART," assures Fritz. "I almost made it with the IDM this year, but then the dates clashed with EWC Suzuka and IDM Red Bull Ring. That was the end of the matter."

Fritz says he would not say no to an IDM entry. "Although it's not easy to do two things. It needs to be well thought out. But depending on the team constellation, you can think about it. I would do it with YART. Because it only makes sense if you can race for the title."

So now it's a case of waiting and seeing what the schedules of the two series have to offer. Without overlaps, there could then be a reunion with Fritz. He would not be alone with the double burden. Ilya Mikhalchik, Florian Alt, Bastien Mackels, Philipp Steinmayr and Leandro Mercado are also racing in both series and are successful in both.