IDM Superbike: Q1 - the penultimate countdown 2023

In the first of two qualifying sessions, Ilya Mikhalchik took command at the top, followed by Hannes Soomer and Patrick Hobelsberger. But the superbikers had not yet reached last year's times.

On Friday, only the first and second free practice sessions were really interesting. In the second session, the track was wet after a short rain shower. Only a handful of drivers ventured out onto the track. Among them was Bálint Kovács, who paid for his eagerness with a slip. "Since you never know what the weather will be like this weekend," he reasoned. But the weather forecasts are good for the race Sunday and the Hungarian had got off lightly with the slip.

Fastest man on Friday was Belgian Bastien Mackels of Team SWPN with a time of 1m 27.171s, followed by Toni Finsterbusch, Hannes Soomer, Ilya Mikhalchik and Florian Alt. A total of 24 riders had registered for the IDM finale at the Hockenheimring. Friday's times could not yet be regarded as exhilarating, so a few flatter laps were to be expected on Saturday.

Already in their first timed laps, the Superbike riders, led by Honda rider Alt, had reached low 1.27s. In the second lap, Alt, Finsterbusch, Patrick Hobelsberger and Mackels had already reached 1.26 min. Fastest man was Alt with a 1.26,486 min, 0.023 min ahead of Hobelsberger and 0.136 min ahead of Mikhalchik. After four laps, the fast Honda rider had to return to the pits.

The rest of the Superbike pack followed his example and after ten minutes of practice they went in for a collective pit stop. Only the GERT56 riders Hobelsberger and Finsterbusch took advantage of the temporarily free track. At the halfway point of the session, it was Alt and Kartheininger who were racing around the track on their own. Shortly afterwards, the rich sound of Marc Moser's Ducati could be heard. Everyone else was working in the pits.

In the last ten minutes, business on the track picked up a little. Hannes Soomer even managed to move up to third place, but there wasn't much going on in the first qualifying session. Nine minutes before the end, IDM leader Alt still had the best time. At least the top ten were within only one second of each other, which gives hope for two exciting races on Sunday.

In the last minutes there was a lot of action again and the last attacks on the times were prepared. Soomer took advantage of the time and took the lead with a 1m26.177s, with Jan-Ole Jähnig in tow with a 1m26.484s. Title contenders Alt and Mikhalchik saved their respective attacks for the final minutes of practice. Mikhalchik came within 0.005 min of the Estonian. One lap later the Ukrainian was over. 1.26,022 min the new best time. Soomer had no more arrows in his quiver and rolled into the pits, Alt also retired early. Guest rider Johann Flammann got another lap penalised for exceeding the track limits.

IDM Superbike Q1

1st Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR/BMW) 1.26,022 min

2nd Hannes Soomer (EST/Honda) 1.26,177 min

3rd Patrick Hobelsberger (D/BMW) 1m 26.465s

4th Florian Alt (D/Honda) 1:26.466 min

5th Jan-Ole Jähnig (D/BMW) 1m 26.484s

6th Toni Finsterbusch (D/BMW) 1m 26.725s

7th Bastien Mackels (B/Yamaha) 1.26,792 min

8th Philipp Steinmayr (A/BMW) 1m 26.922s

9th Vladimir Leonov (D/Yamaha) 1:26.935 min

10th Max Schmidt (D/BMW) 1:27.311 min

11th Kamil Krzemien (PL/BMW) 1:27.461 min

12th Colin Velthuizen (NL/BMW) 1:27.462 min

13th Bálint Kovács (HUN/BMW) 1:27.647 min

14th Leandro Mercado (ARG/Kawasaki) 1m 27.683s

15th Rob Hartog (NL/Yamaha) 1.27,725 min