IDM Superbike: Mikhalchik takes last pole in 2023

In the second qualifying session of the IDM finale at the Hockenheimring, the best time of three-time IDM champion Ilya Mikhalchik could not be shaken. Hannes Soomer and Toni Finsterbusch also on row 1.

In bright sunshine and full grandstands in the Sachskurve area, the IDM Superbike riders tackled their last practice session of the 2023 season. Led by Ilya Mikhalchik and his morning best time of 1m 26.022s, 24 riders set off once again in search of the best possible starting position for Sunday's race. All pilots also took to the track as soon as the pit lane opened, only Hannes Soomer, second in the morning, and guest driver Johann Flammann took a few more minutes before they went on duty.

In his second timed lap, Mikhalchik was already back to 1.26 times, making him the fastest rider alongside Florian Alt. These are the two riders who want to decide the title between themselves on race Sunday. For Alt it would be the first Superbike title after one or the other vice championship. For Mikhalchik it would already be title number 4.

While there was no change in the top times, it was Colin Velthuizen, Paul Fröde and Marc Moser in the midfield who improved their times compared to the morning. Soomer, meanwhile, was still not in action and had no time on the clock even after ten minutes. As usual, after the first ten turbulent minutes, the track became a bit quieter, while the pits were busy. At half-time, Soomer finally showed up at work and did his first lap, followed by Daniel Rubin, who made his annual guest start at the Hockenheimring.

Toni Finsterbusch had in the meantime also joined the club of 1.26 riders, but an improvement was not in sight for the BMW rider, nor for his fellow competitors. Eleven minutes remained for him and the rest of his colleagues to do something about their performance. Soomer was fourth in the 1.26 min group. But then it was Toni Finsterbusch and Bastien Mackels from the top ten who improved their times. Finsterbusch made the jump to third place with his 1m 26.414s, ousting his team-mate Patrick Hobelsberger from the front row of the grid. Bálint Kovács managed to jump to 10th place with a 1m 27.117s.

Hobelsberger also squeezed a few tenths of a second out of his ribs, but did not make it past Finsterbusch. Mercado had a bad practice. After two laps he ended up in the pits and only reappeared on the track in the last minutes. Mikhalchik had come within two tenths of a second of his own pole time, but it was impossible to beat the morning time. Alt did not set a personal best either. However, like Mikhalchik, he also managed some mid 1.26s, which gives hope for an exciting race on Sunday.

IDM Superbike Q1 + Q2

1st Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR/BMW) 1.26,022 min

2nd Hannes Soomer (EST/Honda) 1.26,177 min

3rd Toni Finsterbusch (D/BMW) 1.26,414 min

4th Patrick Hobelsberger (D/BMW) 1m 26.465s

5th Florian Alt (D/Honda) 1.26,466 min6

6th Jan-Ole Jähnig (D/BMW) 1.26,484 min

7th Bastien Mackels (B/Yamaha) 1.26,601 min

8th Philipp Steinmayr (A/BMW) 1:26.922 min

9th Vladimir Leonov (D/Yamaha) 1:26.935 min

10th Bálint Kovács (HUN/BMW) 1:27.117 min

11th Max Schmidt (D/BMW) 1:27.311 min

12th Colin Velthuizen (NL/BMW) 1m 27.462s

13th Kamil Krzemien (PL/BMW) 1:27.461 min

14th Leandro Mercado (ARG/Kawasaki) 1m 27.605s

15 Rob Hartog (NL/Yamaha) 1m 27.642s