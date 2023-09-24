IDM Hockenheim: Superbike decision postponed

Ilya Mikhalchik does everything right and scores 25 points. Behind him, Toni Finsterbusch and Hannes Soomer crossed the finish line. Florian Alt was fourth. So it all comes down to the last race. Mikhalchik or Alt?

The start of the IDM Superbike was delayed by a few minutes. The helicopter had to take off first. In the previous Pro Superstock 1000 race, guest rider Oleg Pawelec had crashed badly and had to be transported to hospital after first aid. Meanwhile, his younger brother Milan won the race in captivating style. The 16-year-old BMW rider would also have made it into the top ten of the IDM Superbike with his practice time.

Afterwards, full concentration was again on the IDM Superbike, where the title decision was looming on the IDM horizon. While Florian Alt started from 5th place on the grid, Ilya Mikhalchik was allowed to fire away from 1st place on the grid and had hired his mother, who had travelled from Kiev especially for the occasion, as a lucky charm as a grid girl.

Mikhalchik had the best start, but Hannes Soomer immediately put on the pressure and also tried his hand at leading the race. The Estonian finished lap 1 in P1, followed by Mikhalchik, Toni Finsterbusch, Patrick Hobelsberger, Philipp Steinmayr and Bastien Mackels. Alt was in the middle of the pack in 7th place. In the third lap, Finsterbusch showed up in first place. Together, the first four had already opened up a lead of more than a second. Alt had bravely muddled through and had taken over the lead of the chasing pack. With Jan-Ole Jähnig in tow. Behind them, there was already another one-second gap.

While Mikhalchik watched the wild hustle and bustle of the top three from fourth place, Alt put the spurs to his Honda and shortened the gap to the front bit by bit. Still with Jähnig in tow. After seven laps, the top riders took a little breather and did their laps. But the rest did not last long. Three of them headed for the motodrome and the pace dropped accordingly. Jähnig crashed behind Alt, who had come a bit closer due to the commotion at the front. Kamil Krzemien also crashed.

Hobelsberger made a mistake and was stranded in 8th place, while Mikhalchik caught fellow BMW rider Finsterbusch with seven laps to go. Soomer and Alt followed in third and fourth. Mikhalchik set the pace at the front and started the final sprint. Soomer dropped back a little and Alt stayed out of the skirmishes and was able to keep Mackels at bay. So it was every man for himself. At the end of the field Leon Franz crashed in the Sachskurve.

After 18 laps, Mikhalchik landed in first place with a clever race. Finsterbusch and Soomer came in behind him. Alt finished fourth and thus the title decision was postponed until the afternoon.

IDM Superbike race 1

1st Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR/BMW)

2nd Toni Finsterbusch (D/BMW)

3rd Hannes Soomer (EST/Honda)

4th Florian Alt (D/Honda)

5th Bastien Mackels (B/Yamaha)

6th Max Schmidt (D/BMW)

7th Patrick Hobelsberger (D/BMW)

8th Philipp Steinmayr (A/BMW)7

9th Colin Velthuizen (NL/BMW)

10th Vladimir Leonov (D/Yamaha)

11th Bálint Kovács (HUN/BMW)

12th Leandro Mercado (ARG/Kawasaki)

13th Daniel Kartheininger (D/Yamaha)

14th Rob Hartog (NL/Yamaha)

15th Daniel Rubin (D/Yamaha)