Florian Alt is the new IDM Superbike Champion 2023

A fifth place was enough for Florian Alt to clinch the championship title with his Holzhauer Honda. 13 years after winning the title with Karl Muggeridge. GERT56 rider Patrick Hobelsberger celebrated his first victory.

The tension on the starting grid of the IDM Superbike was clearly palpable. The contenders for the championship title, above all Florian Alt and Ilya Mikhalchik, had saved the decision until the last race of the season. Alt clearly had the better cards with a 24-point lead. And since the Honda rider had finished fourth in the first race, the second race started for him from pole position. Mikhalchik, on the other hand, as the winner of race 1, had to make do with 9th place on the grid. For the Ukrainian, the motto was "full speed ahead". Only with a win could he still keep his small chance of winning the title. In case of a Mikhalchik victory, Alt would have to get at least two points for 14th place to finish the season as champion.



Row 1: Florian Alt, Bastien Mackels, Max Schmidt.

Row 2: Patrick Hobelsberger, Philipp Steinmayr, Colin Velthuizen.

Row 3: Hannes Soomer, Toni Finsterbusch, Ilya Mikhalchik.

Tyre management was also a topic for the second race, because the temperatures had climbed to over 20 degrees. Patrick Hobelsberger had a concrete plan. "I'm just going to have a great Sunday afternoon here," he said. 18 laps were planned for this.

Alt took the lead right away with a lightning start. For Mikhalchik, on the other hand, things went extremely poorly. In turn 1 the Ukrainian was pushed out and turned the first corner far behind. Hobelsberger took heart and went smoothly past Alt and Mikhalchik reappeared in 18th place. While Hobelsberger tried to make a run for it at the front, Alt, Mackels, Soomer and Steinmayr put on a nice show.

Mikhalchik struggled to 14th place, seven seconds behind. After three laps, Hobelsberger had pulled away by 1.963 sec, and the trend was upwards. Finsterbusch had moved into position behind him. Alt was riding with the handbrake on and let Mackels and Soomer go. Behind him were Steinmayr, Schmidt and Jan-Ole Jähnig. For Mikhalchik, on the other hand, there was not much going on at the back of the field. After six laps, he was in 12th place with not very impressive lap times. Hobelsberger bravely defended his lead at the front and had a free run, which he underlined with the fastest race lap of 1m 26.421s.

Alt had established a nice spot for himself in 5th place. He was able to keep Steinmayr and Co at bay by more than a second. And the fights between Mackels, Soomer and Finsterbusch in front of him left the Honda rider cold.

Hobelsberger was undeterred and drove home his first victory, which also earned him third place in the championship. Second place went to Hannes Soomer. The last place on the podium went to Bastien Mackels.

The championship title went to Florian Alt from Team HRP.

IDM Superbike Race 2

1st Patrick Hobelsberger (D/BMW)

2nd Hannes Soomer (EST/Honda)

3rd Bastien Mackels (B/Yamaha)

4th Toni Finsterbusch (D/BMW)

5th Florian Alt (D/Honda)

6th Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR/BMW)

7th Philipp Steinmayr (A/BMW)

8th Max Schmidt (D/BMW)

9th Colin Velthuizen (NL/BMW)

10th Bálint Kovács (HUN/BMW)

11th Jan-Ole Jähnig (D/BMW)

12th Leandro Mercado (ARG/Kawasaki)

13th Rob Hartog (NL/Yamaha)

14th Daniel Kartheininger (D/Yamaha)

15th Vladimir Leonov (D/Yamaha)