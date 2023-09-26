Fiery Mercado - Looking towards IDM 2024

At the finale in Hockenheim, the team with former WorldSBK rider Leandro Mercado had to take a beating. But everyone involved knows what needs to be done to make the future brighter.

The Hockenheimring was the last stop in the IDM, which was on the to-do list for the team led by Swiss Emil Weber for the 2023 season. With his Kawasaki Weber Motos team and his Argentinian rider Leandro 'Tati' Mercado, it was the last chance to grab one or two much-coveted championship points.

It was not Mercado's first time at the Hockenheimring, but the Argentinean, who lives in Italy, had never ridden a Kawasaki at the track in Baden. In addition, he had to get used to the new situation during the first training sessions. Because just a few days before the IDM Superbike event, he had treated himself to the 24 Hours of the World Endurance Championship. "After a race like that you're done," he admits after the successful Bol d'Or weekend. "Since Wednesday I feel like myself again." In addition to getting in the mood for his IDM Kawasaki, Mercado also had some set-up work to do in the practice sessions.

Pitch 14 on the grid was then not what the Argentine and his team around technician Burkhard Stember had aimed for. "The package is completely new for us on this track," Stember explains the background. "The bike in combination with the Wilbers suspension is new, for Leandro it's all new and neither the bike as it is now, nor the team or the rider were here beforehand. The second free practice session, which was cancelled due to rain, was not optimal either. We still have some ideas for Sunday, but to be honest, it remains difficult."

And Stember and the crew were to be proved right. Two 12th places were the meagre result. In the second race, things even went a little better, but Mercado briefly went off the track in the Sachskurve in the heat of the moment. Fortunately, the experienced pilot was able to avoid a crash. "He tried," was the view of team owner Emil Weber. "But it was simply not possible to do more. We can't gloss over that now either."

"It was obviously not the way I wanted to end the year," Mercado concludes. "But it was a complicated weekend for different reasons. Anyway, we fought this year. Until the end." So an exciting year in the International Championship comes to an end for Mercado and Team Kawasaki Weber Motos. And as always, the motorsport year had a lot to offer. Injury misfortune, the first row of the grid, three fourth places, a podium finish with second place and the odd leading kilometre. All in all, Leandro Mercado collected 84 points in his first complete IDM season and thus ended up in 10th place in the final result.

After a short breather and the evaluation of all the facts, plans are already being made for the coming year. Together, the team around Emil Weber wants to build on the knowledge gained this year.

IDM Superbike 2023 final standings after 14 races

1st Florian Alt (D/Honda) 221 points

2nd Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR/BMW) 196 points

3rd Patrick Hobelsberger (D/BMW) 191 points

4th Hannes Soomer (EST/Honda) 185 points

5th Toni Finsterbusch (D/BMW) 171 points

6th Philipp Steinmayr (A/BMW) 144 points

7th Bastien Mackels (B/Yamaha) 140 points

8th Bálint Kovács (HUN/BMW) 100 points

9th Jan-Ole Jähnig (D/BMW) 90 points

10th Leandro Mercado (ARG/Kawasaki) 84 points

11th Max Schmidt (D/BMW) 83 points

12th Kamil Krzemien (PL/BMW) 69 points

13th Vladimir Leonov (RUS/Yamaha) 69 points

14th Daniel Kartheininger (D/Yamaha) 59 points

15th Colin Velthuizen (NL/BMW) 52 points