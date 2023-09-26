Philipp Steinmayr: IDM top five due in 2024

The Austrian has made a decent step in his development and in the IDM Superbike standings after joining Team BCC-alpha-Van Zon-BMW. He would like to continue on the path he has taken.

Philipp Steinmayr of Team BCC-alpha-Van Zon-BMW also had the 24-hour Bol d'Or race in his bones when he arrived in Hockenheim, just like his team-mates Ilya Mikhalchik, Bálint Kovács and Kamil Krzemien, but the Austrian showed himself fit and in good form at the IDM finale and was happy with his qualifying and eighth place on the grid so far. He confirmed his performance in the two races on Sunday, scoring a further 17 points with places 8 and 7 and thus ending his season in a brilliant sixth place. The mood after the work was done was correspondingly relaxed.

"I'll treat myself to a beer or two in the evening and on Monday I'm off to Nuremberg for a trade fair," he explained his plans after the IDM finale. "But I'm really happy with my season. After switching to the team, I'm really grateful to my team. The bike was always perfectly prepared. As expected, I ended up in a top team and was also able to really develop further riding-wise."

In the races, as so often, he also had to deal with his teammates, especially with team nemesis Max Schmidt it was hearty. "My start into the first race was great," Steinmayr reported enthusiastically, "for a short time I was even in third place. The last one or two tenths of a second are still missing. Especially at the exit of the corners I still lose and in the race you are not alone on the track and it was difficult to get the maximum out of the brakes. Race 2 was fun. I had a good starting position and came off the second row through the reverse grid. It was mega to fight when you're up there. When you find a good rhythm, things go really well. I had a few fun fights with Max Schmidt. That cost us some time and we had to let Florian Alt go a bit, but it was really fun. In the end, grip and braking were a bit of an issue, but that was the same for everyone."

Steinmayr would like to stay in the successful German-Dutch team next season. But as always, budget plays a role. "The price is really right, but you also have to get that together first," he explains, clearly outlining his winter job. Raising money to continue the positive trend towards the top five in the IDM Superbike 2024.

IDM Superbike 2023 final standings after 14 races

1st Florian Alt (D/Honda) 221 points

2nd Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR/BMW) 196 points

3rd Patrick Hobelsberger (D/BMW) 191 points

4th Hannes Soomer (EST/Honda) 185 points

5th Toni Finsterbusch (D/BMW) 171 points

6th Philipp Steinmayr (A/BMW) 144 points

7th Bastien Mackels (B/Yamaha) 140 points

8th Bálint Kovács (HUN/BMW) 100 points

9th Jan-Ole Jähnig (D/BMW) 90 points

10th Leandro Mercado (ARG/Kawasaki) 84 points

11th Max Schmidt (D/BMW) 83 points

12th Kamil Krzemien (PL/BMW) 69 points

13th Vladimir Leonov (RUS/Yamaha) 69 points

14th Daniel Kartheininger (D/Yamaha) 59 points

15th Colin Velthuizen (NL/BMW) 52 points