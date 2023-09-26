Endurance tester Hobelsberger wins IDM Superbike final

Patrick Hobelsberger had already put out feelers towards the podium at the IDM round in Assen. With the successes and points from his first IDM Superbike season, his name was also mentioned in the same breath as those of Florian Alt, Ilya Mikhalchik and Hannes Soomer in terms of the 2023 title. In order to prepare himself optimally for the last race weekend, Hobelsberger rode many, many laps with his test bike and small cutlery. Along the way, he collected the track records on the Pannoniaring and the Slovakiaring.

Third place in the final IDM standings in 2023 and winning a race was the announced goal and the fitness cannon subordinated everything to it. "For that, I did everything that was necessary in the weeks leading up to Hockenheim," he said. In the third free practice session during the IDM finale, a long run was due for testing purposes and to get a better feeling for the tyre management. "For the two qualifying sessions on Saturday, we had again planned a step forward, which we managed to do super," Hobelsberger's report continues. "I was also able to test the pace with used tyres again in Q2 and there was clear progress visible. We were able to improve the front enormously after a few adjustments, and we were also able to solve a lot of small details with the engine brake. Step by step we made really good progress on Saturday. Every step we took brought an improvement in performance. In the end I was able to finish 4th, which was my second best quali of the season."

In the first race, after a good start, the Bavarian was immediately involved in the leading group, but his efforts were not yet rewarded. "With five laps to go, I was able to take the lead and pull away a little on one lap," he says. "In the course of the next laps I noticed that my right foot had hardly any grip on the rest. The problem was a stone chip in the oil cooler and the oil loss landed directly on my right foot. The hole was not very big, nothing landed on the tyre either, but directly on my boot and the rests, unfortunately I could only find out the exact situation and the reason after the race. It felt like a loose footrest during the race. So I had to go off the track twice and give up the lead. I somehow managed to finish the race in 7th place after my entire bike, shoes and combi were full of oil on the right side."

But there was still one race left to put the once made plan of winning the race into action. "I saw and learned in the first race what is possible when everything goes according to plan," Hobelsberger's analysis said. "A good start and a perfect first lap were necessary. That's exactly what I did, my start was very good and I was already able to work my way up to second place in turn 2. At the end of the first lap I managed a super manoeuvre against the future new German Champion and I was finally able to take the lead from lap 1. I drove the race according to my feeling, didn't make a single mistake, managed the tyres perfectly like in our long run and drove almost constant qualifying times until 2/3 of the race. Through some information on Friday I knew pretty well what would happen with the tyres in the last few laps and could already prepare for it. When I saw a gap of 3.4 seconds on the pitboard, I adjusted my line a bit and was able to manage my tyres, which were a problem for many riders, perfectly at the end of the first race. In the end I was finally able to win an IDM race, the perfect work from Friday and Saturday paid off in race management and not a single mistake happened. Hard work pays off, always."

By the way, the final result was third overall behind Florian Alt and Ilya Mikhalchik. "Many, many thanks to everyone who was involved to make this possible for me," said the race winner. "The permanent private trainings, the hours on the racing bike, swimming or motocross have finally paid off. I can't thank the sponsors enough for giving me the chance to do what I love in the first place. A thousand thanks also to the GERT56 team, who stood behind me in every decision and always supported me. Definitely the reason why we scored in every single race of the season and made our mark on the IDM with 3rd place. Thanks to everyone."

IDM Superbike 2023 final standings after 14 races

1st Florian Alt (D/Honda) 221 points

2nd Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR/BMW) 196 points

3rd Patrick Hobelsberger (D/BMW) 191 points

4th Hannes Soomer (EST/Honda) 185 points

5th Toni Finsterbusch (D/BMW) 171 points

6th Philipp Steinmayr (A/BMW) 144 points

7th Bastien Mackels (B/Yamaha) 140 points

8th Bálint Kovács (HUN/BMW) 100 points

9th Jan-Ole Jähnig (D/BMW) 90 points

10th Leandro Mercado (ARG/Kawasaki) 84 points

11th Max Schmidt (D/BMW) 83 points

12th Kamil Krzemien (PL/BMW) 69 points

13th Vladimir Leonov (RUS/Yamaha) 69 points

14th Daniel Kartheininger (D/Yamaha) 59 points

15th Colin Velthuizen (NL/BMW) 52 points