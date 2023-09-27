Max Schmidt (BMW): IDM podium in sight

The season finale at the Hockenheimring was heralded by the practice day. Sun-rain-sun, that was the short summary of the day characterised by changeable weather. Schmidt had to postpone his set-up work on the BMW until the qualifying sessions on Saturday. For the first race, the Wuppertal driver started from 11th on the grid.

With fresh slicks and full of motivation, the #25 went into the grand final on Sunday morning. He finished the first lap of the short version of the ring in 10th place, with direct contact to the top. He quickly attacked his team mate Kamil Krzemien. With success. In the next few laps, Max "MadMax" Schmidt and Philipp Steinmayr crawled up to the next competitor of the BCC-alpha-Van Zon-BMW team. His lap times had reached training level by then. "I took advantage of a minimal mistake by Philipp in the Motodrom in front of a packed grandstand and pulled away from the Austrian in the next few laps," was Schmidt's description. The leading group was still within sight of the young Wuppertal rider. "Never before has my race pace been so close to the level of the title contenders." It still went as far as 6th place for the up-and-coming driver and he was thus only a good four seconds behind third-placed Hannes Soomer and less than 10 seconds behind winner Ilya Mikhalchik.

The super performance of the #25 in the first race delivered another ten championship points and also put him on the front row of the grid for race 2. From 3rd place, he then went into the last race of the 2023 Superbike season in front of a great backdrop and optimal conditions, losing two places right on the first metres. "Two more in turn 2 when I was pushed away by the warhorse Finsterbusch and Soomer," says Schmidt. In the end, it was eighth place.

Although the finish at the final race meant that the Wuppertal rider missed his self-set top 10 goal for the season by exactly one point, the race season nevertheless ends on a more than positive note. Because with increased speed, he managed another line improvement for the finale. "I'm happy with race 1," the student assures. "I knew that my speed was a bit higher than training position 11 and I got into the race very well and was right up against a larger leading group. It then stretched a bit, but my speed stayed high. The manoeuvre with Philipp was close, but ok. We managed the bike really well and I was able to push constantly almost all the way to the finish. In race 1 I was so fast that we had the podium in sight for the first time and that without any hara-kiri actions."

"The fact that I couldn't repeat that in Race 2, despite a dream starting position, was due to a less than perfect grip and also that I had to fight hard with Philipp Steinmayr," said Schmidt. "That didn't help the rhythm. But all in all, it was clearly my best race weekend and I take that as a very good sign for the future. I have to say a huge thank you to Werner Daemen's team for supporting me so much. My "M" and the right team have become closer and closer over the season and at the finale we were a successful unit. A very good feeling. I wish we can build on that and continue the teamwork."

IDM Superbike 2023 final standings after 14 races

1st Florian Alt (D/Honda) 221 points

2nd Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR/BMW) 196 points

3rd Patrick Hobelsberger (D/BMW) 191 points

4th Hannes Soomer (EST/Honda) 185 points

5th Toni Finsterbusch (D/BMW) 171 points

6th Philipp Steinmayr (A/BMW) 144 points

7th Bastien Mackels (B/Yamaha) 140 points

8th Bálint Kovács (HUN/BMW) 100 points

9th Jan-Ole Jähnig (D/BMW) 90 points

10th Leandro Mercado (ARG/Kawasaki) 84 points

11th Max Schmidt (D/BMW) 83 points

12th Kamil Krzemien (PL/BMW) 69 points

13th Vladimir Leonov (RUS/Yamaha) 69 points

14th Daniel Kartheininger (D/Yamaha) 59 points

15th Colin Velthuizen (NL/BMW) 52 points