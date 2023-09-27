Toni Finsterbusch with healthy bones at the IDM finish line

Toni Finsterbusch from Team GERT56 was able to take home a Superbike trophy from the IDM finale at the Hockenheimring for the first time. It had already become clear in the two qualifying sessions that the Saxon wanted to strike again in the last race of the season. He finished in 1m26.414s, just four tenths of a second behind pole-sitter and brand colleague Ilya Mikhalchik, to take a place on the front row.

Finsterbusch and his GERT56 colleague Patrick Hobelsberger were not only involved in the fight for victory in the first race, but also determined it for long stretches. Both collected leading kilometres and Finsterbusch finished second behind Mikhalchik. It was the Krostitzer's first podium at the Hockenheimring. In the second race the elbows were out and it was always hard but fair. In the end, Finsterbusch missed his second Hockenheim podium in fourth place by just 0.302 seconds.

"The weekend in Hockenheim was another very good finish for me," he then confirmed. "I had some great battles in the first race, which was really fun. I was in first place for a long time and when Pax was in front of me, I thought I would just follow him to secure his third place in the overall standings. But then he made a mistake and I was in front again. I had a good fight with Hannes Soomer and Ilya until the end. I was really happy. The second run went well, I made good progress and was in second place again. But then I made a small mistake and dropped back to fourth. Then I bit and tried to get third with the direction of second, but I couldn't really get past. So I finished second and fourth and fifth overall, which is definitely top. Without the zeros, I could theoretically have gone further - I crashed once, was shot down once, had a technical defect once, so there was everything. Nonetheless, I finally got through the season in good health and top five is perfect."