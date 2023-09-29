Wolf: "Character does not belong in a mothballed box".

With the last race of the year, Team GERT56 has reached their zenith in their third year so far. In the IDM Superbike, Patrick Hobelsberger took victory in the very last race of the year. Toni Finsterbusch was also able to celebrate, making it onto the podium at the Hockenheimring for the first time in his Superbike career. Jan-Ole Jähnig collected points and a crash at the finale.

Team boss Karsten Wolf said goodbye to his riders, his team and also the competition as always with emotional words. "At this moment, my first words go to two teams and their riders who have held on to their brand, their dream and their belief in success for 14 years and were willing to do anything to achieve it," he congratulated towards IDM champion Florian Alt and to EWC winner YART. "They show that the pursuit of a quick effortless return is not everything and that perseverance, continuity and loyalty do not belong in the character mothballs. That's Jens Holzhauer with his team and exceptional rider Florian Alt, whom we congratulate on their well-deserved triumph in the IDM Superbike. And my friend Mandy Kainz with his fantastic team from YART, who were able to clinch their second EWC title after 2009 and have played a major role in shaping our path."

"My next lines belong to BMW Motorrad," Wolf continued, "who give us the opportunity to do sport with such a machine, but here especially to the engine department in Berlin for the fantastic power units. Our bikes are fitted with standard stock sport engines that anyone can buy, and all three of them still bear the seal that they had on 14 May for the first round at the Sachsenring. This means that the engines are not only fast but also durable and they are thus once again a clear rejection of the approved engine regulations of the IDM. And because that's the case, we'll now put another 6 hours on one of them at the DLC finale at Oschersleben on 3.10."

"Thank you Hockenheim," he declares, "which thousands of fans and visitors turned into a festival that we were lucky enough to be part of. Jan-Ole Jähnig's little slip cannot stop the grandiose development of this exceptional talent, especially since Florian Alt's rear end is not a driving dynamic comfort zone, but already represents driving at the limit. The best thing about Toni Finsterbusch is that the others don't have him. How many missed out on booking him, how many had written him off and no longer believed in him. Toni 2023 is probably the best we have ever seen, his greatness is not measured in centimetres but in gestures like his direct walk to Pax in the mixed zone after his fourth place in race 2. And Pax belatedly legitimises my team rebuild from last autumn with his victory in the last race. I don't know anyone who burns for this sport like he does, and I've had to learn to adjust the flame on the burner so that individual and team goals are equally in focus, and that's exactly what he's done very well in this one year with us. With one race win and ten podium finishes. With 3rd, 5th and 9th overall, we met our season goals."

"And who did it," Wolf asks. "The people of GERT56, who put passion, creativity and diligence, but just as much ease and joie de vivre behind one goal - to win races. In gratitude, I am deeply in their debt and can only pay with friendship and sympathy, as well as the odd cold drink. A currency that knows neither language nor country borders and where you usually get a lot back. Add to that congenial partners, like Rüdiger Kranz with his innovative SPV suspension valve system, as well as Peter Sebestyen as riding coach, who have become real game changers with us."

"Many thanks to our supporters, most of whom are also very close to the team on a human level and support us in many areas," said Wolf's personal conclusion to the season. "As a representative example, I'd like to mention Carsten Klemm and his company E.INFRA from Dresden, who connect people with their network technology, and that's what a partnership is all about. Thanks to Motorpresse Stuttgart, which always acts in the interests of the active participants in the organisation, to the many voluntary helpers and sports officials and to the rescue services involved, who make our sport possible in the first place. See you again for the IDM 2024."