Florian Alt (Honda) keeps IDM championship promise

For four years, Florian Alt had to be content with second place in the IDM Superbike. After changing team and manufacturer, he finally managed to do the thing with the title. However, the road was not easy.

A fortnight ago, IDM 2023 came to an end and for the first time in his career, Florian Alt has been able to call himself IDM Superbike champion. After four runner-up championships in the Superbike class, the Honda rider from Team Holzhauer Racing Promotion had made it exciting until the last race of the season and delayed the decision not entirely voluntarily until the last round of the 2023 season.

"Actually, the race Sunday was pretty relaxed," explained Alt after finally clinching the title. "Of course it was hard to get the title thing out of my head. There was a lot behind it, the title was also important for Honda. I didn't think it would work out in my first year after joining Team HRP."

In the Hockenheim starting grid for the second race, Alt was allowed to take pole position for the second race after finishing fourth in the first race, and there was a little handshake with competitor Patrick Hobelsberger before the start. Because the Bavarian was still keen on his first victory with his BMW of the GERT56 team and was already correspondingly fast during the practice sessions. "I knew beforehand that he was coming in the race," explains Alt. And the overtaking manoeuvre then also took place with the necessary safety cushion. "I've had some tough battles with Hannes Soomer during the year, but he's a pro, there was never any danger of falling."

Alt also let the guys at the front do their thing and stayed out of everything. The last laps were correspondingly tough. "It was like a stint in the World Endurance Championship," he describes his long road to the title. "At the end I heard loud strange noises on the bike. But there was nothing, like always. I mean, we didn't have one technical failure this year."

Alt had not had the position of his toughest rival in the fight for the title, Ilya Mikhalchik, displayed by his pit crew during the race. "It was only important to me that he didn't win," Alt explains his tactics. "And I would have noticed that if he had come by." But he didn't come, instead struggling with brake problems at the back of the field.

"Ilya drove a strong season," Alt assessed the performance of his Ukrainian opponent. "We only had one weak point and that was the tracks with little grip. And the pressure on us after the races in Assen was enormous." For Alt could have already closed the bag there at the penultimate IDM event, but a crash in the second race through no fault of his own and a simultaneous double victory by Mikhalchik had made things dicey again for Alt. "The weeks before the final were tough," admits Alt. "Also the worry of getting injured at the finale of the World Endurance Championship right before the IDM finale."

But it all went smoothly. Instead of an injury, Alt came to Hockenheim with the Constructors' World Championship title for Honda and his EWC team boss Yannick Lucot, who enjoyed the IDM weekend from Friday to Sunday and couldn't stop gushing on Sunday. "Florian is like a son to me," he said.

Alt, who usually abstains from any kind of alcoholic beverages, had gone out on a limb before the season with his new team. "If I win the title," he had casually announced after four runner-up titles, "I'll have a beer with you at the end of the season." On the last evening of the IDM season, Alt kept his word. Instead of beer, he treated himself to a glass of winner's sparkling wine to celebrate the day. This is said to taste particularly good.