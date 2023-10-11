IDM 2024 says goodbye to reverse grid

Some people loved the idea of the reverse starting order for race 2 of the IDM Superbike, while others didn't like the mode even after years. Now the reverse grid has been abolished.

The IDM organisers had copied the reverse order after the results of the first race of the IDM Superbike for the 2019 season from WorldSBK and transferred it to the national championship. The fourth-placed rider from race 1 was thus allowed to take pole position in race 2 in the last five IDM years. The podium finishers were relegated to row 3 instead. Those responsible were hoping for more excitement for the fans in the stands, and later in front of the live stream, after series victories, especially in the early stages of the race.

In the World Championship, the procedure was quickly abolished again and for the IDM 2024, the reverse grid will also be dispensed with. This year, there was obviously more jostling in the fight for the lead, especially in the early stages of the second race. In Most, Toni Finsterbusch ended up on the seat of his trousers after a few metres and several bodychecks, in Assen it was the current IDM champion Florian Alt. He had been speaking out against the reverse grid for some time. "It is simply too dangerous," was his opinion.

"On Friday of the Schleiz weekend I called a meeting with all the IDM Superbike riders," explained IDM Race Director Stefan Beck. "We were able to have a very constructive exchange with each other. The reverse grid was also discussed at this meeting. We agreed to think in all directions after the current season on the topics of qualification mode and arrangement as well as duration of all sessions and to make adjustments for the following years. There are already many different approaches that we definitely want to pursue."

Three-time IDM champion Ilya Mikhalchik also had an opinion on the reverse grid. "In the beginning it was maybe quite interesting," says the Ukrainian, "as a promotion for the series and to bring more spectators to the track. Just to give people something to watch. But somehow it doesn't do that any more. My suggestion, which I also made at the meeting in Schleiz, is that the lap times from the first race should be used for the second race. If, for example, a driver came fourth in the first race but set the fastest lap, he would be on pole position in race 2. That is more interesting and also more realistic. Sending the top three to the third row is not so great. And some riders just don't have it under control in the first laps. Also, the times in IDM Superbike are tighter than they used to be, so the battles are tighter too. Therefore, with the reverse grid, it's also something to consider in terms of safety."

Alt has never made a secret of his dislike for the reverse grid. Even though it was exactly the one that had earned him pole position for Race 2 in the last race of the 2023 season after finishing 4th in Race 1. "But that didn't affect me now," he underlines his opinion. "It was the right decision for that to go away and for a new qualifying format to be worked on.

Team boss Karsten Wolf, on the other hand, regrets the abolition of the reverse grid. "Otherwise we would often have seen a copy of the first race in the second race," Wolf points out. "The reverse grid was then Pro Fan, there were no conflicts and at the end of the season the right person always became champion."

What will happen next is currently still open. The IDM promoter is working on a new quay format.