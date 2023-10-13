IDM News: Supermoto, IDM, Motocross and EWC

The IDM riders have not yet gone into hibernation. Many of them are still doing their laps, often off the tarmac, and they are also successful there.

Some IDM guests snatch the world championship title in their standard discipline at the end of the season. Others celebrate successes far away from their usual terrain and negotiations take place in Switzerland.

Another World Championship title

TM rider Marc-Reiner Schmidt secured the SuperMoto World Championship title at the finale in Mettet, Belgium. Austrian Lukas Höllbacher (KTM) had to be content with the runner-up title. Schmidt has also been a welcome guest in the IDM Superbike for several years now. In the 2023 season, he had joined Marc Neumann's BMW team. In Belgium, Schmidt now celebrated in his main discipline, SuperMoto. "Three world championship titles in a row," he lists, not without deserved pride. "And six times Superbiker Mettet winner. There is nothing more to say. I'm more than grateful to make it back to the top and to have earned this success together with my team l30racing and tmracingofficialpage. I'm proud to have all my sponsors behind me and happy to share the title with them."

Off the track

Team BCC-alpha-Van Zon-BMW's Ilya Mikhalchik had allowed himself one more heat win at the IDM finale, but it was Honda rival Florian Alt who snatched the title in the end. In the meantime, Mikhalchik, who actually lives in Kiev, Ukraine, has set up a temporary home in Poland with his partner Milena. And is also actively approaching the Polish racing scene. "Funny Sunday," the Ukrainian recently declared. "At the MX Polish Southern Region Championship it was really fun to ride a nice track. Not all the fast guys from Poland were there because of MXON23, but there were enough riders to fight with them for first place."

Full concentration

Philipp Steinmayr raced in the 2023 IDM Superbike season with the BCC-alpha-Van Zon-BMW team. In addition, he also competed in three of the four World Endurance Championship rounds. But the Austrian is now saying goodbye to that, at least in 2024 he wants to concentrate on sprint races. "Two years with great memories and many successes," he describes his time in the EWC. "Thank you Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers for this great time, I will miss every single person in the team. Podium in all three 24h races and even the Stock World Championship title last year. I am really proud to have achieved this together with the team and everyone in the game knows how much effort you have to put in and how perfectly the whole team has to work for these results. It's not easy for me to say goodbye, but let's just say it's not ideal to switch between such different motorbike brands from race to race.

Tour of Switzerland planned

The former World Superbike Championship rider does not yet have a contract in his pocket for the 2024 season. His team boss this year, Emil Weber, would like to keep the Argentinian, who lives in Italy, in his Kawasaki Germany-backed team in 2024. Therefore, the two will meet soon in Switzerland to discuss possible joint plans. Meanwhile, Mercado has been proving his supermoto skills by competing in the Trofeo delle Regioni in Italy. He took fourth place in race 1 and third in race 2. "Thanks to everyone for a great weekend," Mercado said.