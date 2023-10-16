Emil Weber: "Kawasaki? Yes! - Mercado? Maybe!"

"Maybe the offer came a few years too early," reflects Emil Weber, boss of the Kawasaki Weber Motos IDM team. Nevertheless, he accepted it. The offer was from Hostettler AG to take over Weber's business near Basel. "I was approached with the offer a good year ago," Weber explains. "There is a retail concept at Hostettler AG and we would then be the eighth shop." This would clarify the future of the company and its employees and Weber would not have to worry about a possible successor.

"I'll still be around for a bit of consulting," he explains, "but the opportunity was simply good now and financially someone has to be able to handle this takeover first." Weber will set up a small workshop in his hometown and devote himself above all to classic cars. Among other things, Rob Phillis's mobile undercarriage from his time in the ProSuperbike requires appropriate attention.

There are also plans to continue the IDM commitment in cooperation with Kawasaki Germany. Both partners have already roughly outlined the plans for the 2024 season. This year, the team had relied on former WorldSBK rider Leandro Mercado. However, he only competed in four of the seven IDM races. At the IDM opener, the Argentinian, who lives in Italy, broke his hand in practice. Afterwards, he was replaced twice by Luca Grünwald. At the Red Bull Ring, Mercado was absent due to his Endurance commitments and was racing at the EWC in Japan instead of the IDM in Austria. "For the championship, the clash of dates was certainly not ideal," Weber says. "I hope we won't have that problem next year. No matter with which driver."

Weber would like to continue working with Mercado. But one or the other conversation will still be necessary. The two want to meet in Switzerland before the end of October. "We would like to continue," assures Weber, "and we are also early with a view to the 2024 season. We want to be back in the IDM Superbike and the IDM Supersport. As always, it depends on the constellation."

It is also still open how things will continue within the team. In the 2023 season, Emil Weber's team competed in the Superbike category for the first time with suspension elements from Benny Wilbers and could count on the active support of Wilbers man Burkhard Stember after Team Wilbers withdrew. But according to the IDM promoter Wilbers is interested in his own team again. Weber wants to settle the matter regarding the IDM 2024 before the end of this year. After that, he can take his time to prepare for his new phase in life from 1 January. "You can call me a privateer then," he says with a smile.