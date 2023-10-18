GERT56 remains loyal to IDM rider trio also in 2024

The two-year programmes that are always set up at GERT56 are first and foremost geared to the lives and working lives of the team members and thus create planning security for everyone. Thus, the team from Pirna has already announced its team constellation for the coming IDM season. The team of boss Karsten Wolf relies on continuity and will continue with the pilots from this season, Patrick Hobelsberger, Toni Finsterbusch and Jan-Ole Jähnig, also in the coming year.

A look back

After a decent debut year in 2021, before their move to the IDM they were successful in the World Endurance Championship, and a 2022 marked by podiums at the beginning of the season and devastating crashes with injuries to both riders at the end of the season, it was time for a break. The logistical structure was smoothed out and a farewell was said to the Pro Superstock division after riders Rico Löwe and Jan Schmidt hung up their combos. On the other hand, three new BMW M 1000 RRs of the latest generation were purchased and fitted with even more extensive diagnostics, such as tyre pressure sensors. In addition, suspension partner mototech SPV around Rüdiger Kranz ignited the next rocket stage in the suspension sky with the SPV2 Pro valve.

The conversion

The hair pulling among team and fans because of team boss Karsten Wolf's driver decision, Julian Puffe had to vacate his seat, gave way at the end of the season rather to fingernail biting and tears of joy because of the overall performance in the races. "What can a Toni Finsterbusch still achieve after the serious injury in the late summer of his career?" are the questions that arise. "How does the very young, but blessed with talent, Jan Ole Jähnig cope with the switch to a thousand? And where, and above all how, do you pick up a Patrick Hobelsberger bursting with ambition and verve at the low point of his career, and can you offer him the profile he needs? And most importantly, can this new trio of drivers develop mechanisms and manners that fit into the value framework of GERT56 and is this mix conducive to performance or is it really the end of the racing family that some have been talking about?"

The future

As a team, the GERT56 men took one win, seven second places and two third places in 2023. Hobelsberger scored points in all 14 rounds. The choice of driver was therefore not a major marathon of negotiations, both on the team side and among the drivers themselves. In 2024, Hobelsberger, Finsterbusch and Jähnig will again be racing the BMW machines built by RS Speedbikes.

The team boss

"It's not just the ten podium finishes and it's not just the third place overall in the championship and the first race win by Pax Hobelsberger for GERT56 that answers all the questions in terms of results. It is the fact of how we race, how we transport this inherent passion from the team boss, via the technicians with the drivers to the track and then on to the grandstands and screens. The three drivers quickly understood that working together is conducive to individual success. They took their time and got to know each other and the prejudices brought in from the outside quickly gave way to a very respectful and relaxed approach, which is inherent in the ambitious but always cheerful troop from Pirna anyway.

To cut a long story short, all three riders will remain with GERT56 in 2024. One of the points that all three riders mentioned as a reason for another GERT56 year was the staying of the other two teammates in each case. If we as a team understand how to bring different characters together and still translate this spirit into results and fun, then the racing family still seems to be in tact. And so not only the pictures of the raised trophies will remain in my mind, but above all the scene in front of the podium in Assen, where a Toni Finsterbusch, who had been beaten in this race, stormed to the podium and congratulated his two teammates on their successes.

Another reason was that everyone realised that great progress had been made in the development of the bike towards the end of the season, which then immediately had an effect on the results. Just in time for the abolition of the reverse grid, which I still criticise, the technicians around crew chiefs Ronny Schlieder, Holger Homfeldt and ex-IDM rider Filip Altendorfer managed to make better use of the new tyre, which was reflected in much improved qualifying and start phases.

You can certainly get top drivers with a good salary or special benefits. We are not in this position as a private team and can only put our quality, our expertise and this will to win races on the line.

In the next few weeks, we will be preparing and planning for the new season. It is very important to continue the talks with partner BMW Motorrad, which already took a very positive direction in Hockenheim. We feel very comfortable in the customer sport role and I think both sides can live very well with the status of close partnership with the manufacturer and self-determination of the team. In addition, vehicles and equipment have to be revised and optimised. It is important to work out a training plan for the winter and the season that is effective and cost-efficient.

At the very end, here is an anecdote about how such decisions "really" go. The cheeky JO (Jan-Ole Jähnig) asked Toni Finsterbusch in an evening casual round whether he would hang on for another year. It is an open secret that the two are close friends, train and do a lot together and that Toni's mentoring role was and is so important for Jan Ole's development. This time, however, JO was not aiming for this, but for the comfortable ride in Toni's motorhome. To resounding laughter from everyone, he said in his dry Saxon way, "Toni you can't stop, I don't know where else to stay." Choosing a rider can be so easy after all.

IDM Calendar 2024

03.05. to 05.05.2024 Sachsenring

31.05. to 02.06.2024 Oschersleben

21.06. to 23.06.2024 Most

12.07. to 14.07.2024 Schleiz

16.08. to 18.08.2024 Assen

August tba

20.09. to 22.09.2024 Hockenheim