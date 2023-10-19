Patrick Hobelsberger (BMW): "I'm staying with GERT56".

The first time always comes at some point. This is currently also true for IDM Superbike 2023 rookie Patrick Hobelsberger, who extended his contract with Karsten Wolf's BWM team by another year. "I'm staying," Hobelsberger explains, "because in my career I've never had the opportunity to stay with a team for two years. But that's what I've always wanted. It felt like I had to start from scratch every year and that always annoyed me. You could never take a base from the pre-season into the new year and hone it in the winter."

"Ronny Schlieder, our crew chief, is a perfectionist like me and we fit together very well," Hobelsberger also explains his decision. "That's why I'm sure that we can fine-tune the package again as a team. I am firmly convinced of that. Karsten Wolf has also promised me support for my private winter tests and that was another reason to stay in the team. GERT56 is just a private team and therefore can't do the tests as I would like, but they support me with parts and support, advice and action."

"One question I get asked a lot," he reveals, "is what are the advantages of being with GERT56. I've been on a lot of teams, unfortunately, even on one team, they became world champions. At GERT56 you have a completely different atmosphere, not like racing, but like going to a family party. Riding a moped with a few friends at the weekend. It's a very good basis with all the people in the team, a friendly bunch. The environment is always important to me, because if it works, you can make a lot of things possible. If it doesn't work, you get problems quickly, but with GERT56 it works. Problems have always been sorted out 100 per cent of the time, whether technical or orga."

"KW doesn't take care of the technical side," he describes the team boss, "so it deals with sponsors and riders in a completely different way. That has also helped me in many respects to approach things in a more relaxed way and also to discuss problems with him. That's a real advantage - KW is not a team boss as you know him, but he acts and helps in a completely different way."

"My goals in 2024? They are pretty clearly set," Hobelsberger says. "By racing another year of IDM Superbike and having already finished third this year, I want to fight for the German championship. This year I was already fighting for the title until the last race, now the goal is to win the thing. I'm sure the winter will bring a lot in terms of driving and technique. I have a lot planned, also with Peter Sebestyen, my riding coach. He already helped me a lot in Assen and Hockenheim, but now the phase is coming where you have the time to implement even more. The potential of the team and the bike is there. With the bike from GERT56, as it was in Hockenheim and Assen, you can win. I have shown that. I am sure that you can race for the championship with the BMW M 1000 RR GERT56, I am firmly convinced of that."