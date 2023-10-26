Finsterbusch and Jähnig continue in IDM-WG 2024

"I'm staying," says Toni Finsterbusch, explaining his reasons for extending his IDM contract with Team GERT56 for another year, "because I still have a lot of fun racing and because the environment couldn't be better for me. The advantage is that it has become like a family for me. I can fully rely on the guys and girls, no matter who they are. Apart from the race weekends, we also have a lot of fun. The work that goes into it, I think I can also give back quite well with performances. What makes the difference with GERT56 is that everyone here also begrudges the other person success, even though it is an individual sport. Both J/O and Pax - we all help each other, pull each other sometimes and thus all benefit from each other. My goal for next year is to get through well, maybe drop out less, so don't crash or get shot down myself, and then get through healthy. If we can do that, I think we'll be in a good position again in the end."

Jan-Ole Jähnig, whose performance curve went up significantly at the end of 2023, not only appreciates the cooperation with his colleagues, but is also happy that he can extend his sublease in Toni Finsterbusch's motorhome in addition to his contract with Team GERT56. "I'm looking forward to attacking again in 2024," his clear attitude. "The year went just great, we had hardly any problems, no technical defects, I can trust my crew blindly. It was a super year and I hope it continues like this in 2024. That was actually the plan from the beginning, to race for two years, at least. What makes the difference at GERT56 is the family-like cohesion and the really close contact with the team mates. The exchange of information is always worth a lot, especially for a rookie like me. As a goal for next year, I'd like to aim for the top ten consistently and I'd like to get better on all tracks."

IDM calendar 2024

03.05. to 05.05.2024 Sachsenring

31.05. to 02.06.2024 Oschersleben

21.06. to 23.06.2024 Most

12.07. to 14.07.2024 Schleiz

16.08. to 18.08.2024 Assen

August tba

20.09. to 22.09.2024 Hockenheim