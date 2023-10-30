Wolf sends World Cup congratulations to Alt and HRP after Jerez

Florian Alt, this year's IDM Superbike champion, ventured onto the world stage last weekend together with his team Holzhauer Racing Promotion. Together, they had applied for a wildcard for the finale in Jerez, Spain, and shortly before the IDM finale at the end of September, they were awarded it.

With their modified IDM Honda, a modified chassis and the small parts needed for the World Championship event, they set off for Spain and delivered a solid performance with 19th, 18th and 22nd places. It was not really surprising that a pimped stock bike would not be able to break into the phalanx of factory and factory-supported riders. But at least the HRP-sponsored effort put them in front of the world's Superbike elite.

On the one hand, Alt received a lot of praise for having dared to take this step at all and for having financed it together with his team. On the other hand, there were also one or two negative voices criticising both his performance in the World Championship and in the IDM Superbike.

Reason enough for IDM team boss Karsten Wolf, who looks after Patrick Hobelsberger, Toni Finsterbusch and Jan-Ole Jähnig with his GERT56 team, to speak out:

"Actually I wanted to stay out of it, but I think I owe it to Flo, Jens Holzhauer and the IDM to classify the performance. We wanted to ride a wild-card race in the WorldSBK at Oschersleben with Lucy Glöckner in 2020. We took a year to prepare for it and yet I completely underestimated it. The Superbike already existed and we had test rides with it in Alcarras and Oschersleben. Then, because of Corona, the race was cancelled."

"Firstly, I can say that a superbike with all its special components is not immediately faster than a sorted out stock bike. Secondly, kudos to HRP, because it takes so much extra equipment for them to let you on the track in the first place. So you have to create the conditions that the flag signals and information from the race control come to your Dash with an additional special transponder system. And if you ever have the chance to watch a World Championship SBK and an IDM SBK, it's amazing that we are so close with the existing freedoms."

"Florian Alt deserved to become IDM champion and his pure riding class is certainly enough for more. But the technical disadvantage and the lack of testing with the new configuration put limits on such a World Championship project. That's why I don't like the disrespectful treatment of rider and team and I hope I have really brought things closer to you from my point of view."

"The question is, why do it then? Quite simply, it's always good and right to compete with the best, to gain experience driving, technically and organisationally, to be prepared for a time when things might be needed. And one more thing about the driving level. Garrett Gerloff and Loris Baz were guests at the IDM with Michael Galinski at the Red Bull Ring. It was great fun to compete with those guys and we weren't all that far away. But it's also true that they had to get used to the stock bike first. All in all, I think guest starters in both directions are good, in terms of attractiveness and development. I would like to congratulate Florian Alt and Honda Holzhauer for their great performance. You have represented the IDM in the WorldSBK in a worthy manner, you have just done it. Respectfully KW GERT56."