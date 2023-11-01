Tati Mercado: From zero to 100 in WorldSBK

One day before the first free practice of the WorldSBK in Jerez, Tati Mercado didn't know at breakfast what the day would bring. The next day, he was suddenly back on the MIE Honda and part of the World Championship.

Leandro "Tati" Mercado was probably looking forward to a quiet weekend last week, after the Argentinean had successfully completed the IDM Superbike and World Endurance Championship for this year. The odd glance at the screen in the direction of Jerez, where the WorldSBK finals were taking place, was certainly on Mercado's mind. After all, he had been part of the World Championship paddock himself for many years. But then Mercado's phone rang. "I got a call on Thursday afternoon," he recounts in retrospect, "asking if I could replace Eric Granado at the final WorldSBK event." And he could.

"Unfortunately, Eric Granado was ruled ineligible for the weekend after a crash at the Portuguese World Championship round in which he suffered a hand injury," the Petronas MIE Honda team explained. They recalled Mecado, who had previously raced for the team in the WRC in 2021 and 2022.

"We've made good progress so far, from one session to the next," Mercado said on Saturday after finishing 17th. "We've made a few set-up changes to suit my riding style and things have started to improve. I didn't really have any expectations before the race, apart from wanting to finish it and of course do my best. It was clear from the start that it would be difficult, as I only had two sessions to prepare. Still, my pace was consistent and although I struggled with grip at the rear, I'm happy with how it went."

On Sunday, Mercado took 20th and 21st places. "In the end, we made progress throughout the weekend and in Race 2 I was better than in Race 1," he said of his personal results. "It wasn't easy to start straight away on Friday with no preparation, but I feel we improved the bike with every ride and we couldn't expect much more than that. I want to thank the team for inviting me to ride and I'm happy that we were able to finish the races without any mistakes."