Denis Hertrampf holds on to Vladimir Leonov for 2024

Even though things didn't go so smoothly in IDM Superbike for the former World Championship rider from Russia this year and the 2023 podium was far away, the Yamaha duo want to continue.

Vladimir Leonov from Denis Hertrampf's team scored points regularly in the IDM Superbike with his Yamaha R1, but the man from Moscow was unable to repeat his past successes in this season of the IDM Superbike 2023. The former World Championship rider collected a total of 69 points and thus ended up in 13th place in the final result.

Even though the past season was not so sparkling, team boss Denis Hertrampf would like to continue on the chosen path with Leonov in the IDM Superbike 2024. "We have already thought about it," says Hertrampf, "and are now starting to plan. The alliance with manufacturer Yamaha is in place. Exactly what that will look like remains to be seen. There are persistent rumours that Marvin Fritz, together with his EWC team boss Mandy Kainz, could enter the IDM Superbike in 2024. And only then will we see how Yamaha distributes its favours between the IDM teams.

While Hertrampf is planning a reunion with Leonov, Daniel Kartheininger has ended his career with the finale at the Hockenheimring. "We will also compete in different classes again next year in consultation with Yamaha," explains Hertrampf. "We have developed further this year and also changed a few things within the team. In other words, we have refined the overall package. We have adjusted to the new electronics. We have also done something in the way we work and prepare."

"Unfortunately, we were not able to test as we wanted in the run-up to IDM 2023," Hertrampf said. Because the war between Russia and Ukraine also has negative consequences for Leonov. If he wants to travel from his hometown of Moscow to the IDM or to other European countries, the way is inconvenient. There are no direct connections and you often have to take long detours. Leonov also had a hard time at several races. At the Sachsenring, he immediately suffered a bad knee after a slip. At the race at the Schleizer Dreieck, he still had bad memories from the previous year, when Leonov had suffered a lengthy hand injury. At the Red Bull Ring and at the finale, the Yamaha rider was plagued by a feverish infection.

"But I would like to continue with him," Hertrampf assures. "And for that we want to possibly use a second motorbike, we'll see."

IDM Superbike 2023 final standings after 14 races

1st Florian Alt (D/Honda) 221 points

2nd Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR/BMW) 196 points

3rd Patrick Hobelsberger (D/BMW) 191 points

4th Hannes Soomer (EST/Honda) 185 points

5th Toni Finsterbusch (D/BMW) 171 points

6th Philipp Steinmayr (A/BMW) 144 points

7th Bastien Mackels (B/Yamaha) 140 points

8th Bálint Kovács (HUN/BMW) 100 points

9th Jan-Ole Jähnig (D/BMW) 90 points

10th Leandro Mercado (ARG/Kawasaki) 84 points

11th Max Schmidt (D/BMW) 83 points

12th Kamil Krzemien (PL/BMW) 69 points

13th Vladimir Leonov (RUS/Yamaha) 69 points

14th Daniel Kartheininger (D/Yamaha) 59 points

15th Colin Velthuizen (NL/BMW) 52 points