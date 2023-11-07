Mercado danced at three weddings in 2023

The year 2023 had a number of challenges in store for Argentinian Leandro "Tati" Mercado. In addition to the season in the IDM Superbike and the Endurance World Championship, he also took on the WorldSBK.

Leandro Mercado rode the entire endurance world championship this year with Team Honda Viltais alongside Florian Alt. The two brought the French team the manufacturers' championship. "On the Monday after a 24-hour race, you're destroyed," explains Mercado, who contested the Endurance World Championship for the first time after years in the Superbike World Championship. "You're only human again from Wednesday onwards."

IDM 2023 - with a few missing hours

The Argentinian, who lives in Italy, only rode parts of the 2023 IDM for the Kawasaki Weber Motos team. He crashed in practice at the Sachsenring and returned home with a broken arm. In Oschersleben he was then replaced by Luca Grünwald. Things were clearly on the up at Most, Assen and the Schleizer Dreieck. He was absent from the races at the Red Bull Ring. Instead of taking part in the IDM, he had to fulfil his EWC obligations in Suzuka, Japan. The finale at the Hockenheimring was again a bit of a struggle. Mercado finished 10th in the overall standings with half an IDM season under his belt.

"Of course, that wasn't enough for us in terms of results," explained Mercado at the provisional end of his season. "The top five is the goal. My comeback in Most was a clear improvement and I made it onto the podium. But I just need some more time. Everything was new this year. Including the Wilbers suspension."

"We're still a little behind the competition when it comes to electronics," Mercado explains, "I have to work a lot on the bike to compensate for that. That's pretty tough over a race distance. We can improve on that point. The Kawasaki is known to have a very small window in which everything is perfect. Of course, that's not easy in a fight with others. When I ride alone, it's easier for me."

Another round of the World Championship

Before Mercado was actually able to embark on the journey to his Argentinian homeland, he added a third series on top by taking part in the WorldSBK finale in Jerez. He had already competed in the World Championship for two years with the Petronas MIE Honda World Championship team. When rider Eric Granado was declared unfit, Mercado set off and was on the World Championship bike a day later.

"I had no real expectations before the race, apart from the fact that I wanted to finish it and of course do my best," he said after his trip to Jerez, where he once again met Florian Alt, who was there on a wildcard entry. "It was clear from the outset that it would be difficult, as I only had two sessions to prepare. Nevertheless, my pace was consistent and although I struggled with the grip at the rear, I'm happy with how it went. In the end we made progress throughout the weekend and I was better in Race 2 than Race 1. It wasn't easy to go straight in on Friday with no preparation, but I feel like we improved the bike with every outing and we couldn't expect much more than that. I would like to thank the team for inviting me to ride and I am happy that we were able to finish the races without any mistakes."

Outlook for 2024

If everything works out for Argentinian, he would like to do the double programme of EWC and IDM again. "I would like to do another year in the IDM," he assures us, "it's fun and there are fast riders. I was happy in the Emil Weber team." The team boss also confirms that there is interest in a further collaboration. However, it remains to be seen what this might look like.

IDM Superbike 2023 final standings after 14 races

1st Florian Alt (D/Honda) 221 points

2nd Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR/BMW) 196 points

3. Patrick Hobelsberger (D/BMW) 191 points

4. Hannes Soomer (EST/Honda) 185 points

5. Toni Finsterbusch (D/BMW) 171 points

6. Philipp Steinmayr (A/BMW) 144 points

7th Bastien Mackels (B/Yamaha) 140 points

8. Bálint Kovács (HUN/BMW) 100 points

9th Jan-Ole Jähnig (D/BMW) 90 points

10. Leandro Mercado (ARG/Kawasaki) 84 points

11th Max Schmidt (D/BMW) 83 points

12th Kamil Krzemien (PL/BMW) 69 points

13th Vladimir Leonov (RUS/Yamaha) 69 points

14th Daniel Kartheininger (D/Yamaha) 59 points

15th Colin Velthuizen (NL/BMW) 52 points