Hobelsberger plans harsh winter - clear IDM targets

From BMW rider Patrick Hobelsberger's perspective, the transition from the 2022 Supersport World Championship to the 2023 IDM Superbike can certainly be described as a success. The Bavarian took his first Superbike victory at the IDM finale at the Hockenheimring and finished the season in third place. His contract with Team GERT56 has been extended for 2024 and he will be travelling to numerous events over the turn of the year with partner Bike Promotion. Patrick Hobelsberger explains his plans in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

Are you travelling with Bike Promotion as a riding instructor this winter?

Patrick Hobelsberger: "Yes, of course. I'm actually travelling with Bike Promotion most of the time this winter. Firstly, I have a very good relationship with Thomas Thieme. Secondly, when you're 2500 kilometres away from home, I really like having a safe and familiar environment. And that's what I have with Thomas and his boys and his events. It's always super familiar. In Spain, I have the feeling that it's a familiar place where you've been travelling for several years, with a familiar environment. That definitely helps me.



Of course, I have planned my work as an instructor. I also do a lot on my own, which is always varied for me. I now have a kind of second pillar in my company, where I take care of all the instruction. We haven't publicised much yet, most of it is through direct enquiries."

Are you also travelling over Christmas and New Year?

"Yes, I'm also travelling in Spain, actually the whole series with Almeria and Andalucia from Bike Promotion."

What type of instructor are you? Rather strict or more laid-back?

"I think I'm a slightly different type of instructor than I am as a racer when I'm riding myself. I've already done a lot in that direction. When I drive and train myself, I'm brutally strict with myself. I'm also strict when it comes to results. I'm also strict with myself when it comes to things like when I go to bed, what I eat or what I do during the day. Of course, I'm not the same with customers. With me, there's always a lot of laughter, a lot of variety and lots of different topics that are actually approached in a fairly relaxed manner. Of course, when it comes to dangerous situations, you have to be stricter or deal with them in a different way to remedy the situation. You can't always remain completely relaxed. But otherwise it's always a pretty relaxed affair that should lead to the goal quickly. With the experience I've gained this year. However, it has always worked perfectly with my instructions so far. There have hardly been any problems, everything has worked perfectly."

Last year, you felt like you were riding somewhere almost every day to prepare for your new job in the IDM SBK. Are you planning to do as many kilometres again this winter?

"That's right, last year I rode a lot on the Superbike. This winter it will be a similar number of kilometres. I have focussed on making some of the tests higher quality. I will be travelling the same number of days on my own bike. We, Peter Sebestyen and I, have a lot planned. Especially in Assen and Hockenheim, you could see how well it worked to work together with him. We also travelled together at the Panoniaring and gained some good insights there. We have been doing a lot of planning since the finale in Hockenheim. We have dealt with all the little things, documented everything from Assen and Hockenheim, and from the test at the Panoniaring, and have gained some very good insights from this. We also drew up a to-do list of what we expect from the bike and from me as a rider. In addition, we have set ourselves a number of goals to be achieved within a certain period of time. We want to do some fine-tuning on the whole package and also on me as a rider. Peter is travelling with me in Spain for a whole week every month, so it's all about training for myself. Of course, I also do a lot of instruction. I'm surprised at how many customers are still coming through Bike Promotion, almost all the days are gone. The bookings went very well. Broadly speaking, I'm travelling a lot. The main focus is on developing myself and the package even better.

I think this will be the most focussed, not to say toughest, winter I've ever had. Because I have big goals and I'm ready to go one better than last year."