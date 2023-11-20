Weber's 2024 Kawa team with two IDM Superbikers

If everything goes according to plan for the Swiss rider, he will hand over his company to Hostettler AG at the end of the year and present two riders in his team for the 2024 IDM Superbike. Mercado is the preferred candidate.

The topic of a winter break is currently not on the agenda for the Swiss Emil Weber. The motorbike dealer recently sold his company to Hostettler AG and the handover will take place by the end of 2023. Until then, Weber still has plenty to do. Stocktaking is an issue, but so is clearing out. "With some things, you ask yourself why you didn't get rid of them years ago," Weber muses during the big clean-out. In between, he not only organises his transition from company boss to private individual, but also sets the course for his racing activities.

"I'm in good spirits," assures Weber as he looks ahead to the 2024 IDM. "There's still a meeting at Kawasaki Germany. I'm in contact with our rider this year, Leandro Mercado, and I would like to keep him in the team. We want to present our team in December." In addition to a top rider, such as former world championship rider Mercado, the team supported by Kawasaki Germany is also planning to make room for a youngster, recruited from the paddock of the Pro Superstock 1000, which is part of the IDM supporting programme.

A look at the 2023 Pro Superstock 1000 class reveals three Kawasaki riders in the top ten: Johann Flammann, Felix Klinck and Micky Winkler, a former Weber protégé.

The structure of the Weber team is likely to change in 2024, with Wilbers man Burkhard Stember looking after the Wilbers chassis alongside Mercado in the 2023 season. However, should Benny Wilbers plan to return to the IDM for the 2024 season, this constellation would be history. "Then we will restructure," explains Weber, "Kurt Stückle will continue to do the engines. He has done a great job this year. We will then have to look around when it comes to data recording."

Competition also comes from within the company. According to IDM.de, Skach Motors Kawasaki Racing will be the second Green Team in 2024. Following a test with the ZX-10 RR in Mugello, Croatian rider Martin Vugrinec has been confirmed. The team is run by former rider Oliver Skach (38), who now owns a motorbike business and has been a cap sponsor of Patrick Hobelsberger for some time.