Martin Vugrinec: "My heart beats green"

The Croatian will be riding for Oliver Skach's new team in the IDM Superbike next year. It is no coincidence that Vugrinec is back on a Kawasaki. He has been riding green since childhood.

When the 2024 IDM season kicks off, Martin Vugrinec will be 25 years old. The best time for the Croatian to move up to the Superbike category. He will do this together with the new team founded by former IDM rider Oliver Skach, and all on a Kawasaki.

The colour green is not new to Vugrinec. "My racing history has been linked to Kawasaki from the very beginning," he reports. "My father always rode them, his 05 ZX10R was one of the first motorbikes I saw as a child. When I moved up to the 600cc, that was the bike I had great success with. I won two Alpe-Adria championships and two Croatian championships in a row with the great support of the local dealer DKS. For these reasons, gratitude and my love of colour, I also rode my R6 in green."

Vugrinec made his first international appearance in 2015 as part of the Red Bull Rookies Cup. He then made his first appearance in the IDM Supersport in the 2018 season, where he finished on the podium more than once in 2020. In 2021, things also went well for the Croatian, who now lives in Germany, in the IDM Supersport. Until his crash in Schleiz, the consequences of which meant the premature end of the season.

After a detour to Spain in 2022, Vugrinec appeared at all kinds of European and, finally, non-European venues this year. Spain, Germany and two endurance world championship races in Belgium and France were on his to-do list. He also organised numerous events as an instructor and recently concluded the season with a race in Dubai.

"Now I'm switching classes again," explains the newcomer, "and that makes me really happy with Kawa. I can hardly wait for the next season to start. In 2024, I'll be competing for Skach Motors Kawasaki Racing Team in the IDM Superbike and I'm grateful to Oliver Skach and the crew for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. This is a big step, a new class and a bike for me, so it will be important to have realistic expectations at the beginning, but I feel that the ZX10RR has great potential and you all know that my heart always beats green."