Ducati Triple M Racing: Zanetti and Moser at IDM '24

Just a few days ago, an alliance of committed Ducati dealers reached an agreement with the IDM promoter, making it possible for the Italian brand to enter the IDM Superbike and IDM Supersport for 2024. Matthias Moser from Ducati Frankfurt was already actively involved last year and is now the first to present his team.

Lorenzo Zanetti (36) signed his contract for IDM Superbike 2024 today. As team-mate to Marc Moser (30), he will compete for the German Superbike title on a current Ducati Panigale V4R. Zanetti has enjoyed many successes in his long career. In addition to several top 10 results in the Superbike World Championship, he finished fifth, fourth and third in the Supersport World Championship in 2013, 2014 and 2015 and achieved third place in the European Superstock Championship in 2011. During this time, he celebrated many race wins and podium finishes, including in the American Superbike Championship (AMA). He is also a current member of the Ducati test team for the development of the Panigale V4 R.

"I am very proud," says Lorenzo Zanetti, "to be part of this ambitious Ducati Frankfurt Triple Racing project. I know that the team around Matthias Moser has gained a lot of experience in the IDM as well as in the Superstock European Championship and the Superbike World Championship and will be targeting the title fight next year with great passion and expertise. I know the Panigale V4R very well and am convinced that I can help the team as a result. I already know many of the IDM tracks. Although the first race is not until May, I can hardly wait until it finally starts."

"I'm delighted that a rider as internationally successful as Lorenzo has decided to join us," added team owner Matthias Moser. "We will do everything we can to provide him with the equipment he needs to win. We believe that with Lorenzo and Marc we have been able to recruit two riders who not only get on well together, but can also motivate each other and push each other forward.

In general, we want to establish the Ducati brand in the IDM in the long term and I am convinced that we can lay the foundations for this next year."