Marco Fetz: Fully fit again after more than two years

A final operation was recently necessary to free the IDM Superbike rider from the scrap heap. Now Marco Fetz is almost back to his old self and wants to get going again in the IDM.

The talented youngster Marco Fetz has had to fight his way through the last two years and is now almost back to his old self after the latest operation at the beginning of November. Two years ago in Assen, he was innocently involved in a colleague's crash on the starting lap of the IDM race and suffered massive injuries to his right thigh. An operation was not enough and it was only a few weeks ago that Fetz was delighted to finally get rid of the more than ample medullary nail.

Return to the race track in spring 2023. What started well at the Sachsenring was over again in Oschersleben when he fractured his fifth thoracic vertebra. However, Fetz has already recovered from this and was back on his BMW at the IDM at the Red Bull Ring. After the last operation almost three weeks ago, the subject of injuries should now be put behind him for the time being.

In the SPEEDWEEK.com interview, Fetz describes the development and gives a brief outlook on the coming season.

SPEEDWEEK.com: I wanted to hear what the leg is doing....

"My leg is actually doing really well. I had my operation on 3 November. The intramedullary nail came out of my right leg. It was 42 cm long and had a diameter of 1.2 cm. So I'd say the device was really great."

What are you doing with this huge nail? Can you fit it anywhere on the moped?

"To be honest, I don't really know what I'm going to do with it yet. Maybe it'll be my retirement plan one day. Of course, you can't install it on the motorbike. But fortunately everything went well. The doctor who put it in back then has now taken it out again. Everything went according to plan."

And while we're at it... how's your back?

"My back is fine too. I mean, I was back at the Red Bull Ring eight weeks after my racing accident at Oschersleben. Everything is tip-top so far. It still tweaks now and again, but that's just muscular. It's not that bad."

You've had a few tough years now, so to speak. How do you manage that mentally?

"All in all, it's actually been two years and three or four months. Something like that. It wasn't without it, I have to say. But I worked a lot with my mental coach Nils Haupt. That definitely helped a lot. And also when you have a strong family and good friends around you and a great girlfriend, like me. That helps too, of course, and I'm really grateful for that. I'm now more motivated than ever. Now that I'm completely fit again after almost 2.5 years, it feels really good."

Did you ever get fed up in between?

"I was definitely not fed up. I can hardly wait until it finally starts again next year."

How long will it take after the operation until you're fully fit again?

"I'm already relatively fit again after the operation. I cycle and can do strength training. I can also go jogging, but not for very long. In terms of stability, it's definitely very good for the two weeks and a few days and I'm very happy."

And what makes you still want to ride a motorbike?

"In any case."

Are there already plans for next year and if so, what do they look like?

"The plans for 2024 are underway. We're looking and seeing if we can get a place in the IDM Superbike. Now we have to clarify everything with the sponsors, but we're on it. We had our season finale with the sponsors just over a week ago, which was also a very nice event. I'm in good spirits if we can get something organised for next year, but we're not there yet."