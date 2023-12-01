Werner Daemen wants to compete with BMW quartet in 2024

Ilya Mikhalchik is a safe bet for IDM Superbike team boss Werner Daemen. Even if it was only enough to finish runner-up this year. "Florian Alt was simply smarter in 2023," said the Belgian. IDM is on the cards again.

Werner Daemen and his wife Wendy recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. Every year in the IDM Superbike, the Belgian proves that he has nerves of steel. This year he had five riders under contract and, as always, Daemen had everything under control with his partner Andy Gerlich, who was responsible for the technology. The former World Championship and IDM rider certainly learnt this at home, as four children have joined the family over the last 25 years.

In the 2023 IDM Superbike, Daemen and his figurehead Ilya Mikhalchik had to make do with the runner-up title. Particularly at the start of the season, the Ukrainian went wrong on the track in pursuit of his fourth championship title. Even though Mikhalchik made up a lot of ground over the rest of the season and kept the title fight open on behalf of BMW until the very last round in Hockenheim, Honda's Florian Alt won the title in the end.

"I think," said Daemen, "that we were the fastest over the race distance this year, but Florian was simply smarter and didn't crash."

Daemen is also planning to have a full pit again in 2024. There is talk of four riders, with a reunion with Mikhalchik likely. However, Daemen is not entirely happy with the Superbike regulations. For him, there is no difference between the motorbikes used in the IDM and the Pro Superstock 1000, where Marc Buchner was on the grid this year for the BCC-alpha-Van Zon-BMW team. "We have the same tyres for all riders," explained Daemen at the IDM finale. "Buchner just has different tyres. With us, you can buy Mikhalchik's BMW directly as it is after the last race, without having to modify anything." Incidentally, the price for the good piece for those interested in buying it is 35,000 euros.

"Honda, Ducati and Yamaha have camshafts that have been modified according to the regulations," explains Daemen, "but we don't have that and have to compensate for it differently. A regulation with additional weight would be more favourable in my opinion. That would only affect the top riders. Everyone is affected by the camshafts." The former series promoter had already tried the Balance of Performance a few years ago. Back then, perennial winner Markus Reiterberger, among others, had to add weight. However, this did not prevent him from winning.

Daemen has long since started planning for 2024. He will once again be in charge of the World Endurance Championship team on behalf of BWM. Mikhalchik is also likely to be there again. "The British Superbike Championship would certainly be something for him too," the Belgian muses. "But everything is really quite different there. Besides, the EWC is the only series in which riders can earn something. The manufacturers are less involved in the IDM, among others, so I have to spread the load over several shoulders."

Another suggestion from the umpteen-time champion team is in the direction of the cost-intensive tests during the season, of which the BMW team completed rather fewer. "I can't say exactly what that might look like," reflects Daemen. "But perhaps similar to the EWC or the Superbike World Championship, where you have to commit to a test track after the start of the season or where you only have a certain number of test days. In the IDM, you can test as much as you want at each track. There's a lack of balance. It's also simply become quite expensive. Even in the IDM, it's no better in other countries."

Daemen has not yet revealed exactly what the line-up for the 2024 IDM team will look like, but the successful squad will not be short of options.