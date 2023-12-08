Ilya Mikhalchik would like two titles in 2024

If everything goes according to plan for the Ukrainian, he would like to fight for the title in the IDM Superbike and the World Endurance Championship in 2024. Only the war is throwing a spanner in the works when it comes to his marriage plans.

"It looks like it," was Ilya Mikhalchik's answer after the 2023 IDM Superbike season to the question of whether he wants to tackle another year in the IDM. The rider from the BCC-alpha-Van Zon-BMW team had been fighting for a possible fourth IDM title right up to the last race, which would have seen him draw level with his predecessor Markus Reiterberger. However, although Mikhalchik had shown great morale and stamina after a start to the season characterised by problems and crashes, he was unable to turn the tide and had to settle for second place in the championship behind his rival Florian Alt.

The 27-year-old has by no means buried his dream of the Superbike World Championship, although he is now also celebrating international success in endurance racing. "But at the moment there is simply no interest in a Ukrainian in WorldSBK," is his judgement. "But I know that I have the potential and I will continue to work on it. I'm waiting for my opportunity. There would even have been a test opportunity this year, but my BMW contract meant I couldn't take it. But my motivation is unbroken. Money is just one of those things."

Since last year, Mikhalchik, who is actually at home in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, has set up camp in Poland together with his partner Milena. "And it will probably stay that way until the war is over one day," he soberly concludes. "Flights from Ukraine must also be possible again." The wedding will also have to wait. It is to take place in Ukraine with family and friends and it is currently difficult to obtain the necessary papers from afar anyway.

For Mikhalchik, it is a foregone conclusion that he will remain in the World Endurance Championship. "I also had offers to ride in the British Superbike Championship and other series," he reveals. "But the combination of EWC and IDM is ideal in my situation. Everyone knows my potential and I have top motivation. The goal in the EWC is clearly the title."

Mikhalchik has now come to terms with missing out on the 2023 IDM title. "I didn't have the opportunity to test the IDM motorbike there beforehand and the difference to the EWC BMW is already very big, only the name is the same. In the end, the feeling for the motorbike has to be right. You need some time to adjust. Also with the tyres. We use Dunlop tyres in the EWC and Pirelli in the IDM. That doesn't cause me any stress, but I could be better if I could test on the track in question in advance like some others."