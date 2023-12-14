IDM Superbike - signs point to title defence

Team boss Jens Holzhauer and his rider Florian Alt only had a contract for 2023, but after winning the IDM Superbike together, all signs point to defending their title in 2024. "A change was never an issue," assures HRP boss Holzhauer. Alt only switched to the HRP team this season after years with BMW and thus also to the manufacturer Honda. The team won the title at the first attempt last season.

"We are already planning for next year," Holzhauer had already announced at the finale in Hockenheim. Alt will also be extending his involvement in the World Endurance Championship, where he has been successfully racing for Team Viltais, who also switched to Honda this year. Jens Holzhauer has now dropped his critical view of the double burden on his IDM protégé. "He certainly won't stop with the EWC," says Holzhauer, "but I no longer see the risk of injury as a problem."

A key to Alt's success in the 2023 IDM Superbike season was also plenty of test kilometres with the Fireblade, which is new to him. "You don't get to test on every track before the IDM races," explains Holzhauer. "Depending on the organiser, you don't get to ride much and it's often difficult to find a clear track."

Alt is unlikely to have a team-mate in 2024. "We are not a team for two riders," Holzhauer clarifies. In addition to his Honda sales organisation, he also runs a corresponding racing department in Wittenberge, which works independently with its own crew alongside the day-to-day business. "I'm happy that I can put together a good team for one rider. And with the preparation for two top riders in the IDM, the day-to-day business would be neglected in my company. I'm also very happy with one rider."