IDM Superbikers wait for grid mode 2024

Reverse grid has been abolished. According to the IDM promoter, a new procedure for qualifying and the starting grid is being worked out. However, nobody knows yet what the procedure will look like next season.

As with every season, everyone is eagerly awaiting the changes for the upcoming year. According to IDM Series Manager Normann Broy, there will be minor technical adjustments in the IDM Superbike, but no major changes are planned. However, there are plans to change the qualifying and grid position mode. Various proposals have been floating around the paddock since last summer.

Even though the reverse grid procedure played into the hands of current IDM Superbike champion Florian Alt at the last race - he was allowed to start from pole position in the second and all-decisive race after finishing fourth in Race 1 - he had always clearly spoken out against the reverse grid order for the second race.

Three-time champion and this year's runner-up Ilya Mikhalchik has also clearly positioned himself. "In the beginning, the reverse grid was perhaps quite interesting," he analyses, "also to promote the series and attract more people to the race track so that they get to see something. But now, in my opinion, this effect no longer works."

Suggestions were put on the table at a riders' meeting at the IDM weekend at the Schleizer Dreieck. "I think it would be good," said Mikhalchik, "if the lap times from Race 1 determined the starting grid for Race 2. That would put the driver on pole position who set the fastest lap in the first race. Even if he only finished fourth or so at the chequered flag. I find this variant interesting and also more realistic."

"If the top three from race 1 only start from the third row in the second race, as was previously the case, that's not so great to be honest," Mikhalchik judges. "I even think it's dangerous on some tracks, because some drivers don't have it under control on the first lap. If I start from 9th place, I'm sure I'll be in the top three. In addition, the times at the front have become a lot tighter, so the battles have also become closer."