IDM Christmas 2023: The Superbikers

Once a year, SPEEDWEEK.com organises a wish concert. Florian Alt, Ilya Mikhalchik, Patrick Hobelsberger and co reveal what they would like to see under the tree for Christmas.

Question 1: You can wish for a test ride on the motorbike of your choice for Christmas. Which bike would you like to try out?



Question 2: You are given an appointment for a meet & greet with a sportsman. Who do you want to meet?



Question 3: You have three wishes for the year 2024 - what would they be?

1. Florian Alt (D/Honda) 221 points

1. preferably a MotoGP bike.

2. I would love to meet Schumi again, even if that is probably not feasible at the moment. He is absolutely unique to me.

3. besides health, the following: World peace, top season, GTA6 ;)

2 Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR/BMW) 196 points

1. very simple question, it's definitely a WorldSBK bike, I'd really like to test with all the WorldSBK guys, and I hope it happens one day :)

2 I don't care, I don't have any idols or anyone special. By the way, I meet a lot of strong athletes in different sports during winter training, so I'm quite relaxed about it.

3. world peace, health for everyone and a good mood for everyone, no matter what's going on around you.

3rd Patrick Hobelsberger (D/BMW) 191 points

1. it would be cool if I ever got the chance to ride the World SBK BMW, or if BMW gave me the opportunity to ride a World Championship Superbike. Just at a test, it doesn't have to be a race. But that would be an absolute dream.

2) I would definitely want to spend a day riding moto cross with Jed Lawrence.

3. I don't really need three wishes, I only need one. That my goals and dreams for 2024 come true.

4th Hannes Soomer (EST/Honda) 185 points

1. it has to be one of the 500cc 2-stroke MotoGP bikes. I think that would be interesting.

2. Niki Lauda.

3. I want to be fast and safe and look good doing it ;).

5. Toni Finsterbusch (D/BMW) 171 points

1st I would like to ride a current MotoGP. I don't care which one.

2) I'm not picking anyone from the motorsport sector here. As I currently enjoy playing tennis, perhaps with our German No. 1 Alexander Zverev.

3. health, happiness and peace. You can always use that.

6. Philipp Steinmayr (A/BMW) 144 points

Answers wouldn't be difficult if I could think of something, but I don't have any ideas, sorry. Next time, with questions that suit me better, I'll try again ;).

8. Bálint Kovács (HUN/BMW) 100 points

1) I would take a BMW from the World Superbike, of course. It would be exciting to get to know the differences to an IDM bike.

2) I would like to go cycling with Aleix Espargaro.

3) I would like to spend more time on the podium, get through the season injury-free and simply have a lot of fun.

9th Jan-Ole Jähnig (D/BMW) 90 points

1st Ducati GP23

2 I would like to meet Peter Sagan, racing cyclist.

3. health. Experience great moments with family and friends. Deliver a very good motorsport season for me.

11th Max Schmidt (D/BMW) 83 points

1) I would choose Valentino Rossi's Honda NSR 500 from 2001. It is simply a breathtaking bike and cannot be compared with the bikes of today.

2) If it had to be a living sportsman, it would be Dirk Nowitzki. Otherwise definitely Kobe Bryant. I think you could have learnt a lot from him in terms of work ethic and mentality.

3) I can't give that away or the wishes won't come true. I'm superstitious!

12th Kamil Krzemien (PL/BMW) 69 points

1. my big dream would be to test a KTM MotoGP bike. It's crazy to see them live or on TV, so a chance to do a few laps would be incredible.

2) I would love to meet Jack Miller and have a chat with him, I really like his character.

3. be in the fight for the IDM championship, win races, have less stress and more fun.

13th Vladimir Leonov (RUS/Yamaha) 69 points

1st I would like to test a Ducati. I've already tried it once, but I'd like to do it again. Because I like the bike.

2. meeting a few MotoGP riders would be nice. But let's wait and see, maybe I'll meet some next year.

3) I would like to win a few races. Of course, I would also like to fight for the IDM title. I hope I'll be back in the IDM next year.

Marc Moser/D

1st Definitely a current MotoGP Ducati. It must be amazing to ride a motorbike like that.

2. Walter Röhrl, he is a legend and his sayings definitely provide good entertainment.

3. professional and sporting success, German champion and a MotoGP contract for 2025 ;).

Sandro Wagner/D

1) I'd like to ride a MotoGP bike, preferably a Ducati, but I'd be happy with any other bike.

2) I'm probably not the only one, but I'd like to meet Valentino Rossi, I think that would be interesting.

3. stay healthy! 2. ride my motorbike a lot. 3. have as much fun as possible.

Marco Fetz/D

1. in the meantime, I would really like to ride a Ducati in MotoGP. I think that's the ultimate at the moment.

2 Definitely Marc Marquez. I would love to train with him, both on the bike and in the gym. The guy is just brutal, I think you can still learn a lot from him.

3. first and foremost, definitely stay healthy and preferably have as few crashes and injuries as possible. Then I'd like to complete my mechanical engineering technician qualification with a good grade or performance at the end! And last but not least, of course, I want to compete in the IDM Superbike again.

Jan Mohr/A

1) I would love to know how a MotoGP bike rides. No matter which one.

2 Charles Oliveira (MMA)

3 I would be anticipating too much if I went into detail... So I'll say: health, speed and success.

Martin Vugrinec/CRO

1) I would like to test a MotoGP bike, just to see what it feels like. It doesn't matter which manufacturer.

2) I would probably ride with Marc Marquez. I'm interested to see how he deals with the struggles he's been through over the last few years after dominating MotoGP.

3. my first wish would be HAPPINESS! I haven't had much of that in the last few years. The second would be good weather and peace in the world.