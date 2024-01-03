Weber Kawasaki: IDM 2024 with Mercado and Flammann

Team boss Emil Weber is really stepping on the gas in the upcoming IDM Superbike season. With the support of Kawasaki Germany, the team from Switzerland is entering the race with two Superbike riders for the first time.

In a few days, Emil Weber's restlessness will begin. He will then hand over his flourishing motorbike dealership to Hostettler AG and devote himself to what he enjoys and what has often been neglected alongside his work. Racing in all its facets. This includes his own small workshop, in which he wants to refurbish old racing bikes, and his team's involvement in the IDM. Shortly after the turn of the year, he announced the signing of Leandro Mercado, who is extending his contract, and Johann Flammann, who is moving up from the Superstock 1000 to the IDM Superbike.

"I'm delighted that Leandro Mercado is staying with us," explained Weber. I don't know what other offers he had. But as far as I know, there are not too many places in the IDM where a top rider can earn money. Kawasaki Germany will remain a partner of our team and there was a desire to give a young rider a chance in the IDM. That's why Johann Flammann will move up to the IDM with us."

Former world championship rider Mercado will continue to operate from Italy. The Argentinian and his wife are currently looking forward to their first offspring. According to Weber, the new team member is due to arrive in the spring.

"I'm happy to be staying with the team," says Mercado. "In the first year, we worked hard with the team and with Kawasaki to improve. I was regularly able to fight at the front. This year, the competition will be even tighter. There are some fast riders and I'm already very excited. I'm already training hard and preparing everything for the season. Above all, I would like to thank Emil and Kawasaski for putting their trust in me for another year. Let's get started."

The structure of Team Kawasaki Weber will change a little. Whereas last year the team used a Wilbers suspension and Burkhard Stember as the supervisor and data recording man, Wilbers will be going its own way in future and the Weber team will be using suspension elements from Öhlins in 2024.

As before, the motorbikes will be prepared by Kurt Stückle. This will also change a lot for Johann Flammann in 2024. "I'm very happy about the opportunity," said Flammann, "that I've been given by Kawasaki Germany and Emil Weber to make the step up to IDM Superbike. We are definitely aiming for the points and want to improve from weekend to weekend. I'm excited to see where we'll be at the end of the year. I would like to set one or two highlights and am looking forward to the opportunity to do so."

"I'm excited about the first meeting with the team," admits the man from the far north. "And also with Leandro, at the first test in Spain. I've known the team for the last two years, as we've always been in contact. I'm looking forward to the challenge and will also be competing in the endurance world championship in the stock category together with a French Kawasaki team."

An intensive test phase for the IDM Kawasaki team is due to begin in February. In recent years, this has always been a little lacking due to time constraints and the team has had to do a lot of work during the race weekends. This should improve in future. "I also have more time now," Weber assures us, "our material for the season should be ready by April."

As in the past, Weber remains loyal to the IDM Supersport. The team is once again teaming up with Team Benjan from the Netherlands. Jorke Erwig is once again set as the rider, while a second man is still being sought.