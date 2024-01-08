Patrick Hobelsberger wants to go one better at the IDM 2024

In the 2023 season, Patrick Hobelsberger was the newcomer in the IDM Superbike with his BMW from Team GERT56. In the coming season, he is one of the title contenders after finishing third. Test rides are already underway.

Patrick Hobelsberger was able to go into the winter break with some peace of mind. After three second places over the course of last season, he crowned his switch from the Supersport class to the IDM Superbike at the finale in Hockenheim with his first victory in the last race. No wonder that he was able to announce the extension of his contract with GERT56 boss Karsten Wolf's team shortly afterwards.

"It's the first time," he explained at the time, "that I'll be staying with the same team in the same championship for a second year. And we are aiming high. Working with the best people brings out the best version of me in the race." In addition to him, Toni Finsterbusch and Jan-Ole Jähnig also remain loyal to the team.

The Bavarian then had to be patient for eight weeks before he was able to get back on his motorbike and, as in the previous year, set off on his Spanish test tour, from which he reported regularly via social media. Hobelsberger was then ready to go at the beginning of December and the test BMW was also travelling to Spain in full IDM outfit.

The first euphoric feedback came in mid-December. "I had the feeling," he said after the end of his break back on the motorbike, "as if I had never been away. I was able to make progress on the very first day. Many thanks to Peter Sebestyen for his great job over the last few days." As he did last year, the Hungarian is supporting Hobelsberger as a coach in his personal fine-tuning of his riding skills. At the joint IDM weekend in Assen, the pair drew up a long list for the winter, including all the little things, which they are now working through step by step.

"What a 2023 it was," said Hobelsberger at the turn of the year. "I've got my life as a racing driver back 100 per cent and enjoyed it more than any other season before. Third place in the championship and a win in the last race were super great. Every month was very special and it's fair to say that December probably changed more things for the better than I ever thought it would. I can't wait for 2024 to see what it will bring. I'm hoping for the changes I need to be the best version of myself 24/7."

If you've been paying attention, you might have seen pictures of Hobelsberger with another manufacturer online. But the photos quickly disappeared again. None of this had anything to do with his IDM job or BMW. "I'll let you know in good time," he promised.