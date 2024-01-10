Luca Grünwald's IDM comeback in 2024 as good as certain

The IDM Superbike 2024 should be it for Grünwald. He has not yet revealed which team and which bike he will be riding. But the Bavarian is confident about his future in the IDM paddock.

"I've been on the road with the brand before," says Luca Grünwald with a mischievous wink when asked about his motorsport future. However, as the Bavarian has already travelled with almost everything that has two wheels, the tip doesn't really help. Only Ducati would have to be crossed off the list of suspects on closer inspection.

But in the new year, it should be the full IDM Superbike season again. "I'm working on the realisation and am very positive that it will work out and we can attack," he says. And anyone who knows Luca Grünwald knows that he is not returning to the IDM to be stranded in midfield. It's been a while since his last full season. He had signed a contract with Team HRP for 2022, but he was only able to join Jens Holzhauer's team after a massive delay. Grünwald suffered a serious injury during pre-season preparations and was out for months. He was only able to contest the last two IDM weekends. He still managed to scrape together two podium finishes and 51 points in the four races, which earned him 13th place in the final standings. However, this did not secure him a contract for 2023.

"Last year, I was able to stand in twice for Tati Mercado at Team Kawasaki-Weber," said Grünwald, "and I also rode in the World Endurance Championship." In October 2023, the Bavarian went under the knife again and had a new cruciate ligament and a new lateral ligament in his knee as the final part of his 2022 accident. The recovery is going according to plan and Grünwald is already back in training. But still without a motorbike. Test rides are due to start in March.

"There will be a lot going on," says Grünwald with a view to the 2024 IDM. "The competition will be pretty strong. But we don't need to hide."