Spain test: Hobelsberger meets Öttl and Jähnig

Patrick Hobelsberger had already prepared meticulously for his new job last year after switching from the Supersport category to IDM Superbike. The Bavarian finished the 2024 IDM season with his first victory in the finale at the Hockenheimring. With a contract extension with Team GERT56 in his pocket, Hobelsberger is not training any less, but is putting in an extra effort.

"In the past five weeks, I was in Spain for the first training block," reports Patrick Hobelsberger. "We had a very intensive few weeks and started preparing for training on site the day we arrived. Krämer Motorcycles had given me the opportunity to train on the kart tracks with an 890cc GP2RR. I was therefore able to optimise this training again, which has brought me so much progress for 2023."

"In the first week, training on the kart tracks was primarily on the agenda, getting back on the bike was simply world class," he continues. "I used the eight-week break every day to organise and plan the training, everything worked really well and we had the opportunity to use all the days of the first week in great weather."

In the second week, the work with the superbike started and the first test day was already better than expected and he was able to beat last year's times by one second with his BWM. "I also had a test with KTM for the development of a new bike that will be used for future competitions," he reveals. "I'll be involved in the project all year with another test rider and I can't wait to tell you more about it when the project is made public."

In the third week, Hobelsberger travelled between the Andalucia and Almeria circuits. "There I had the opportunity," says Hobelsberger, "to try out new milled parts from Limmer Frästechnik, which worked much better than expected. These parts were a significant step forward for me."

In week 4, the joint excursion with Superbike World Championship rider Philipp Öttl to the GP and World Championship circuit in Valencia. "There we were able to cover a few kilometres together and push each other," the report continues. "A race simulation was also on the programme and the quality of the training was extremely high, as we hardly had any riders on the track. I was also able to improve a lot in Valencia compared to last year, in the end it was over two seconds per lap."

After six days of training in Valencia with a production Yamaha, Superbike World Championship rider Philipp Öttl is back home. The Bavarian believes that he is well prepared for the first winter test with his new team GMT94. Over six days, he has covered almost 1000 kilometres on the Ricardo Tormo GP circuit since 3 January. Yamaha Europe provided him with a souped-up production R1 for this purpose. Öttl has six test days scheduled before the start of the season in Australia on the last weekend of February: two each in Jerez, Portimao and Phillip Island.

Hobelsberger's fifth week in Spain was also the first week together with his IDM team and colleague Jan-Ole Jähnig. Some MotoGP riders were also present on their stock bikes. "The first day of testing was great," said Hobelsberger happily. "We were able to take first place with the basic set-up in the afternoon and held on to it until the end. On the second day, we were able to work on the bike, structured processes made it possible to test all options cleanly and efficiently with the team and to improve again. On the last day, we had a small idea that was confirmed at lunchtime and enabled me to set the very first 1.32 minutes for me in Cartagena during a time attack. We were able to finish every test day in P1 and I was able to improve by two seconds on the last day compared to the previous year. For me, it was an absolutely successful week, as I had hoped for, but didn't expect to this extent. It continues in February, I can't wait to finally get back on the Superbike and get back to testing."