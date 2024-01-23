GERT56 opens IDM training programme 2024

The GERT56 BMW team has drawn up a new test plan for the winter. This was based on individualised test planning by the three riders Patrick Hobelsberger, Toi Finsterbusch and Jan-Ole Jähnig with their test bikes in Spain, good technical equipment from the team, stable remote support from the technicians and two intensive team tests.

The test in Cartagena in January was primarily aimed at optimising riding style and lines, as well as making the first minor technical adjustments. Riding coach Peter Sebestyen was also on site. "In Valencia in March, the suspension specialists from mototechSPV will join us with further developed material," the team revealed in advance. "The IDM test there will focus on technical set-up, race simulation and tyre management."

The race camp organised by Xavi Fores, who also holds an IDM Superbike title, in Cartagena was an invitation-only event with free riding. "And some big names from all the major championships," adds the team from Pirna, "such as Johan Zarco, Aleix Espagaro, Peter Hickmann and co. That means you have to be fast enough not to get in the way of the guys on their pimped-up Superbikes when they're doing their relaxation exercises."

Not everyone rode with a transponder, but Patrick Hobelsberger was in absolute top form both physically and mentally and set the fastest times of the day on all three days. Following an idea from crew chief Ronny Schlieder, he went on another time hunt on day 3 and ended up with a time of 1:32, which was around two seconds down on the previous year and a decent result for this course.

Jan Ole Jähnig's performance in Cartagena showed just how good and stable the riders can perform with the basic set-up of the GERT56 BMW M 1000 RR. The young master student of GERT56, Jähnig is currently doing his master's degree in steel construction in his parents' company, found almost two seconds over the three days and sent some established riders home with a low 1.34 time. "You got the impression that the superbike is becoming more and more his and that he can convert adjustments, both technically and in terms of riding style, into lap times relatively quickly, even on tracks that are unfamiliar to him," said his crew happily.

"The winter tests are significantly supported in terms of organisation by the logistics know-how of Bike Promotion around Thomas Thieme & Sons," he added. "Optimum conditions on the routes and a safe harbour for the equipment are services that we as a team greatly appreciate. Conversely, Hobelsberger is involved as an instructor at bike promotion events and offers participants support on how to get faster safely. The togetherness of the IDM family in Spain is also great, where people meet up and have fun, but also help and support each other. Philipp Steinmayr and the team around Tom Eder, for example, should be mentioned here, who helped GERT56 in one situation or another. Many thanks for that."

"It was a very, very positive test for me," said Hobelsberger. "I had already clocked up kilometres in Almeria and Valencia and had warmed up. The rust was gone. It went really well on both tracks. I was able to train well, but I was travelling alone and was looking forward to working with the team again in Cartagena. Of course, I was also in contact with Ronny Schlieder beforehand and we coordinated dates so that I could get going. It was nice to be back with the people I had so much fun with last season. I immediately felt comfortable and was able to improve my lap time from last year by 1.2 seconds on the first day. On the second day of testing we had a clear plan and I think it was the most productive day of testing I have ever had in my career. We steadily worked our way forward and kept improving our times. On the third day I set a 1:32.8 min. That was completely unreal for me. We are really, really happy with the test. It's also the first time in my career that I've ridden for the same team two years in a row. Everyone already knows each other. You can pick up sensibly and cleanly where you left off. I often went out with Jan-Ole Jähnig and gave him a lift and pulled him along. Thanks also to Peter Sebestyen, who watched us and gave us lots of tips."

"The test went very well for me," said Jähnig with conviction. "I hadn't had such good experiences with team tests in the past, but this time it was really very good. We were able to try out a lot of geometry, suspension and electronics. I think we made really good progress, especially for the new season. Our plan for the next test in Spain has already been finalised, which we want to try out and refine. I think that's going well so far. We had three days of perfect conditions with an open pitlane, only professionals and good weather. That will be difficult to top."