Kamil Krzemien: No IDM extension in the BMW team

"Unfortunately, this will not be good news that I will share with you," explained Kamil Krzemien on social media. His now former team boss Werner Daemen has now also confirmed the young Pole's departure from the BMW team. "Kamil is a good kid and we were always happy with him," assured Daemen, "the separation has nothing to do with that." The Belgian has not yet revealed what exactly his team will look like in 2024. But we can expect at least four, if not five riders. "We have to spread the load over many shoulders," emphasises Daemen again and again, also reminding us of the increasing cost pressure in the IDM.

"After two seasons with great people, my time in a very good team has come to an end," says Krzemien, describing his feelings. "I'm very sorry to have to leave a place where I learnt so much, met so many good people and gained so much knowledge from other riders, engineers and mechanics, but also from every team member. I will definitely miss that and my bike too."

"I didn't want to leave the team," admits Krzemien. "Okay, last season wasn't the best of my career, the injury didn't help either and I expected to come back. I would like to thank the whole BCC-alpha-Van Zon-BMW team, everyone who believed in me and supported me from day one. It has been a wonderful journey and I am so grateful for it. I wish the team every success in the coming season and in the years to come."

What remains for the Pole is his starting place in the Wójcik Racing Team for the World Endurance Championship. However, there is currently no chance of a place in the IDM or any other solo championship. There would have been opportunities. "But unfortunately the options are far beyond my budget," he summarises the situation. "Only time will tell what else happens. One thing will always remain the same: No matter where I am, I will always give my 100 per cent. I would also like to thank my partners, fans and everyone who supports me in good times and bad."