BMW team again with five riders in the IDM Superbike

The team around team boss Werner Daemen is sitting on packed suitcases. Because from Thursday, the motto for the international crew will not be carnival, carnival or carnival, but testing, testing and more testing. In Spain, the Champion-alpha-Van Zon-BMW team will appear together for the first time. Once again, three-time IDM champion Ilya Mikhalchik will be on board. The Ukrainian will once again be the driving force in the Belgian stable. "I expect him," explains his boss Werner Daemen unsurprisingly, "to compete for the IDM Superbike title again. Although it won't be any easier. Florian Alt will be in the mix again and Ducati will also be very strong. But without any mistakes from Ilyas or our side, we will be well in contention."

Philipp Steinmayr, who had to cancel the team test in Spain for personal reasons, has extended his contract. The Austrian showed a decent improvement in performance last year and skilfully tangled with World Championship visitors Garrett Gerloff and Loris Baz at the Red Bull Ring. His compatriot Jan Mohr is also back in the team. "I had promised him after his serious crash at the Schleizer Dreieck over a year ago," said Daemen, explaining the comeback, "that he could return to our team when he was fit again."

From Hungary, Bálint Kovács will once again be involved in the battle for IDM Superbike points. "He also developed well last year," said Daemen. The Belgian has the same opinion of Max Schmidt, who is the only German in the team. "Everyone was capable of finishing in the top eight," explains Daemen. "Now the question will be which of the guys can take the next step." Pole Kamil Krzemien is no longer with the team. Also on board is a duo consisting of Marc Buchner and Julius Ilmberger, who will compete for BMW in the Pro Superstock 1000.

One of the new additions to the team is the name. With the Belgian lubricant distributor Champion, which is already a partner in the BMW World Endurance Championship team, Daemen was able to convince its sponsor to join the IDM. The BCC team around Andy Gerlich is no longer involved. According to Daemen, the technician from Heilbronn wants to enter his own team in the race again.