Leipzig motorbike show with two IDM presentations

Motorrad Messe Leipzig is celebrating its second edition after the corona break this coming weekend. The organiser is attracting more exhibitors, more space and more motorsport again.

More brands and larger exhibition stands mean that the Leipzig Motorcycle Show is growing strongly again in its second year after the Corona break. The large two-wheeler trade fair in the east of Germany has taken up 30 per cent more space than last year. Harley-Davidson, Triumph and KTM, for example, have significantly enlarged their stands and Honda is back for the first time after the corona break. In addition to new machines from all over the world, there will be clothing, accessories and service offers at the spacious Leipzig exhibition centre. New exhibitors and brands will also be represented in this area.

A major brand from the GDR era will also be there. The Simson Schwalbe will have a historical appearance, but will be powered by an electric motor. Certainly an interesting stand for fans of the East German cult brand, as well as for customers looking for an interesting second vehicle for city traffic.

The topic of motorsport, which is very popular in the region and the slightly wider surrounding area, will be taken into account with various stage presentations. For example, the ORM Racing Team 2024 will be officially presented on Saturday, 10 February at 12:30 pm. Last year's Superstock 1000 Cup winner Kevin Orgis will be chasing points for the team this year in the IDM Superbike with a BMW.

His younger brother Leon will also talk about his plans for 2024. All that can be revealed in advance is that he will act as a Yamaha Superbike works test rider and will make sporadic appearances at the IDM in this context. The season opener from 3rd to 5th May at the Sachsenring is already planned.

From 2 p.m., Bike Promotion will present its (hobby) racing series, the Int. Deutsche Bike Promotion Meisterschaft and the German Endurance Cup, and the German Enduro Museum Zschopau will also be promoting its own cause in front of an audience.

The next official team presentation will take place on Sunday from 2.00 pm, with GERT56 featuring former and this year's IDM Superbike riders Toni Finsterbusch from Krostitz and Jan-Ole Jähnig from Lehndorf near Altenburg.

There will also be plenty of sporting action at the club stands. The stunt show in exhibition hall 4 will have a little more space for spectacular artistry. Tickets for the motorbike Grand Prix at the Sachsenring can also be purchased there. Spectacular supermoto competitions and show demonstrations will be held in the outdoor area next to Hall 4 on all three days of the trade fair.

The combination of the motorbike trade fair with the concurrent "House, Garden, Leisure" trade fair, which was successfully launched in 2023, will be continued so that visitors to the bike event can also visit the stands, restaurants and leisure activities in Halls 1, 3 and 5 with their admission ticket on Saturday and Sunday - and vice versa, of course. A good opportunity for a somewhat larger (family) excursion to Leipzig.

On Friday (9 February), the motorbike trade fair will be open especially for two-wheeler fans. From 12 noon to 6 p.m., pure motorbike fun is the order of the day. Admission costs 10 euros in advance online sales and 12 euros at the box office. Advance tickets are available at www.zweiradmessen.de

On Saturday and Sunday (10 and 11 February), the four large exhibition halls will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the themes "House, Garden, Leisure", the Central German Craft Fair and the Leipzig Motorcycle Fair.

As usual, those travelling by bike can park for free near the entrance. From there you have direct access to the motorbike exhibition.