Hannes Soomer: 2024 with BMW in the IDM title fight

The Estonian will compete with his own team again in the 2024 IDM Superbike. But in future, Soomer will source his equipment from Werner Daemen's BMW factory. Farewell to Honda.

It had been clear for some time that Hannes Soomer wanted to compete in the IDM again in the 2024 season. After all, the Estonian had settled in almost perfectly following his retirement from the Supersport World Championship and the switch to IDM Superbike in 2023. With two third places in the season opener at the Sachsenring, Soomer, who was still riding a Honda, made a good start to the IDM and was one of the potential title contenders until the end of the season. Even though he was denied a win in his IDM debut year, he finished fourth overall.

Even though his Honda contacts in his native Estonia were good and he even got the chance to make a foray into the Superbike World Championship with the Petronas MIE Racing Honda Team last year, the 25-year-old switched to BMW with immediate effect. He is currently on his way to Spain to take to the track for the first time with his new work machine.

"We are switching to BMW for this year and hopefully beyond," explained Soomer shortly before his departure, "because we think that the BMW will be the motorbike with the best potential for victories in the coming years. The structure of the Enos Motorsport team will remain as it was, we will have a little more staff than last year."

The whole thing is also supported by Werner Daemen, who with his Champion-alpha-Van Zon-BMW team and his rider Ilya Mikhalchik himself is sending one of the hottest bullets into the battle for the IDM Superbike crown. "In principle, anyone can buy or rent a BMW from me and my company MRP, just like the ones in the IDM team," explains Daemen. "Hannes called me and I agreed to prepare the bike for him. He is a good rider and I fully support that."

"We do everything ourselves at the race track," assures Soomer, "but we get a bit of extra support from MRP and that will certainly make the transition smoother. For now, I'm happy that the testing is finally starting." In Spain, Soomer, who celebrates his 26th birthday on 17 February, will be able to compete for the first time with the other BMW riders from the IDM and the Endurance World Championship, such as Mikhalchik and Markus Reiterbeger. In the World Endurance Championship, Daemen has also secured the services of Soomer, who will act as fourth man in case of emergency.

"Of course I want Ilya to become IDM champion with our team," says Daemen with a laugh when asked about the new competition in his own stable. But if that doesn't work out, then it will be another BMW rider, Soomer. There will be no difference in material between him and Mikhalchik."