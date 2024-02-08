Kevin Orgis: Switch to IDM Superbike 2024 fixed

"From debutant to champion" is how manufacturer BMW described Kevin Orgis' success in an interview. "BMW racer Kevin Orgis achieved this feat last season," continues the post from Munich. After several years in Spanish championships, Kevin Orgis returned to his native Germany for the 2023 season and competed with his private ORM team in the Pro Superstock 1000, which is held as part of the International German Motorcycle Championship (IDM). The fact that the BMW M 1000 RR and the series were new to him did not seem to be a problem for Orgis at all. In the ten races of the season, he collected the maximum number of points for victory five times, missing the podium only once in fifth place. The well-deserved reward for this performance: the title, which he secured at the finale in Hockenheim.

Was that the declared goal before the season or did you not initially expect it?

Kevin Orgis: "As 2023 was the first time we had ever competed in the Superbike category and with 1000 cc motorbikes, it was definitely not the goal at first. On top of that, I hadn't ridden on most of the tracks for many years and therefore had no experience. Of course, our goal was to finish at the front over the course of the season, but we were surprised that we ended up on the podium in the very first race, for example. That was a great start and the first half of the season in particular was well above expectations. Because I started with new material and we were also more or less completely reorganised as a team. In the years in Spain, we worked with a Spanish team and now, for the first time in a long time, we were back as a family business. So it was a surprise that it worked so well right from the start. At the last three events, it became our main goal to focus on fighting for the title."

So the objective changed over the course of the season from "riding at the front" to "winning the title"?

"Yes. We had a really good start and then set ourselves the goal of building on that. We improved steadily and at the same time tried to do it in a safe way and avoid risks. I haven't had a single crash all season, except for one guest appearance in the Superbike class. Everything went very well and we can be very satisfied with the season."

You mentioned the family team, who is part of it?

"Definitely my mum and dad. My father is my manager and also the team principal. Of course, we already have a lot of experience because we've been in the sport since 2008. Especially in the first few years, you're always travelling as a family and on your own. This has allowed us to gain a lot of experience in our career. Then Lukas John joined us as a mechanic, who has a mechatronics apprenticeship in the automotive industry and has learnt the ropes very quickly. Nino Hofmann, my master mechanic at BMW Motorrad Chemnitz, where I am doing my apprenticeship, is also very important. He has raced himself and therefore has a lot of experience in this profession. We all got on really well right from the start and the way we worked together worked really well straight away. We also became super efficient over the course of the year, which meant that we coped very well in what were new conditions for us."

Were there other keys to success?

"There was actually something else that was very important: I had always struggled with arm pump in previous years. I still had it very acutely, especially at the first events, and we just couldn't get rid of it, even though we tried everything. The problem lasted until the middle of the season, until Schleiz. Then we got a tip from a physiotherapist at the race track that we could adjust our diet a bit to counteract it. And it's been perfect ever since. I was able to ride without any problems at the last three events. That has also made a big difference mentally, because I was able to concentrate fully on riding. That was the crucial point that made everything even more relaxed."

You raced in Spanish championships for five years. What did you learn there?

"I definitely learnt to race differently there, or to ride motorbikes differently in general. Riding is much more rigorous in Spain. The riders have fewer inhibitions. And that ensures that you start to keep a clear head in confusing and stressful situations. Because otherwise you'd be going crazy all the time. That has also helped me a lot here, because I can concentrate on everything around me without always being surprised when someone tries to overtake, cuts in on the inside or something similar. That's something you learn very well in Spain, because 30 other drivers there tick in exactly the same way. We also learnt how to work efficiently there. Because you have to rely on the English language in the team, which is nobody's mother tongue there, we had to communicate more specifically and concentrate on the essentials. This allows you to work more efficiently because you can concentrate on the big and important things. This is particularly helpful when you find yourself in a new situation, as was the case for us this year."

How did it come about that you decided to enter the 1000cc class and ride the BMW M 1000 RR in the Pro Superstock 1000 Cup in 2023?

"In Spain, I have ridden in the 600cc class for the last four of the five years, and moving up to the Moto2 European Championship or World Championship was simply not financially feasible because the costs have risen enormously since last year. This made it clear to us that we would return to the German scene and we were really looking forward to it. We had actually been planning to do this for some time, but the opportunity hadn't presented itself before. Because I started an apprenticeship at BMW Motorrad Chemnitz last year, one thing led to another and it all came together very well."

The technical knowledge that you learn in your job certainly gives you a different perspective, which helps in racing?

"That was also the main reason why I started the apprenticeship. During my years in Spain, it was difficult to juggle everything. In Germany, the travelling times are shorter and the events are less time-consuming. I use this to further my technical training so that I can work even better on race weekends. It helps me enormously to understand the technical side as well. That can't be a disadvantage. That's how the decision was made, and it turned out to be a very good one."

How long did it take you to feel really comfortable on the BMW M 1000 RR?

"The first day was still difficult because we didn't have much of an idea of all the BMW electronics. But once we had slept on it, the next day it almost went by itself and from then on it was clear that I was getting on quite well with the bike."

Planning for 2024 is already underway. We will see you back on the BMW M 1000 RR - in the Superbike class of the IDM...

"Yes, the plan is to take a similar approach to this season. We have learnt so much that we think we are in a good position and can also handle it well in the Superbike class. We have now got to know all the tracks and are also getting to know the bike better and better. That's why we think we can keep up quite well. We will also adapt the bike to the regulations and improve it a bit to get the last bit out of it. And then we'll try to compete in the Superbike class next year with our family private team in a similar line-up."

What is your goal for the coming season?

"To do as well as possible. Going for a win in the Superbike class would definitely be too ambitious. You should remain realistic. I don't think it will happen again next year that I win a season as a debutant. But I've already seen from the guest starts this year that I can definitely finish in the top 10. And if I can finish in the top five in a couple of good races or maybe a podium in the rain, for example, then we would definitely be very happy with that." (Source: BMW)