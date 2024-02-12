Hobelsberger in BMW infight with Scott Redding

The IDM Superbike rider from Team GERT56 completed his training laps on the GP circuit in Valencia last week. He met up with his former team and had some nice company on the track.

Patrick Hobelsberger was at the tests in Valencia, Spain, for his second training session as part of his IDM preparations. As a result, the Bavarian also missed the team presentation at the Leipzig Motorcycle Show last weekend, where he was represented with dignity by his team-mates Toni Finsterbusch and Jan-Ole Jähnig.

"The weather was great," said Hobelsberger of his three days of testing in Spain, "the conditions were good and the other riders on the track were almost all professionals. So it was the perfect testing opportunity for me. I got off to a great start with my training bike on Tuesday and already felt very comfortable in the first session. The purpose of the test was to test the setup from the team test in Cartagena. It worked really well and I only had to make one or two adjustments."

There was also a reunion with the former IDM Team Bonovo led by Michael Galinski and Jürgen Röder, with whom Hobelsberger won the IDM Supersport title in 2021. Bonovo rider Scott Redding, who competes for the German BMW team in the Superbike World Championship, was also at the start in Valencia and quickly completed a few laps before travelling to Australia.

"On the first day, I was already able to improve on my time from the January test," reports Hobelsberger. "The next day I did some longer sessions together with Scott Redding and Bo Bendsneyder. Some Moto2 riders were also testing with their Superbikes, which we met regularly on the track and had some duels with a lot of racing feeling despite being a test. For me, it was an absolutely successful few days in Valencia. In the end, I was able to finish second behind BMW WorldSBK rider Scott Redding and only lost a tenth of a second to the world championship rider."

Patrick Hobelsberger has not yet completed his preparations. The next trip to Spain is just a few weeks away. "I'm very happy and can hardly wait to get back on track at the end of February," assures the BMW rider. "Many thanks to Thomas Thieme and Bike Promotion for the great testing opportunity."